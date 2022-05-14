MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Bluefield State got a chance to defend its 2021 Black College World Series championship, but the Big Blue was fated not to repeat.
The Bluefield State Baseball team completed its season Thursday evening at the HBCU World Series with a loss to Kentucky State at Riverwalk Stadium, 5-2.
The Thorobreds got on the board first after a fielder’s choice plated a run to make it a 1-0.
Kentucky State added two more runs in the third after a two-run home run by Antonio Chambers to take a 3-0 lead over the Big Blue.
In the fourth, the Thorobreds plated another run after an error by the Big Blue pitcher to push their lead to 4-0.
Kentucky State extended its lead in the fifth after an RBI single to right field, making the score 5-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Big Blue finally got on the board after an RBI single by Garrett Hladilek to bring in JR McRee, trimming it to 5-1.
CJ Cooper scored in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch, cutting the Thorobreds lead by three, but the Thorobreds pitching staff kept the Big Blue scoreless for the remainder of the game to eliminate the defending champs.
Antonio Chambers’ hit is what proved to be a decisive blow in the third inning with a two-run homer, his sixth of the year. KSU pounded out 10 hits with Collier Higgs gathering three to lead the way.
The Big Blue finished their season with a 22-27 overall record.
