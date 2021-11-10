BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State has cancelled its final home game with St. Anselm College scheduled for Saturday, November 13, Big Blue Head football coach Tony Coaxum announced on Tuesday.
Bluefield State’s depth chart was already challenged due to the program’s first-year status. The gamut of November injuries and routine illnesses thinned out team depth to the point that Coaxum felt it best to cancel Saturday’s upcoming game.
“The overall health of our team was very concerning to me. My first promise to these players and their parents was that I would care for these young men like they were my own,” said Coaxum.
“I could not, in good conscience, put a team on the field with just adequate numbers for a game knowing that the possibility of further injury, even severe injury, was there,” he said.
“It was a very difficult decision to make, but one that protects both the long-term interests of these players and of Bluefield State football,” he concluded.
Director of Athletics Derrick Price supported Coach Coaxum’s decision.
“Tony made a tough call, but the right call. He, his staff and the team have accomplished so much this season, far beyond expectations,” Price said.
“It would have been a shame to have it end because of too few healthy players able to even take the field. As he’s shown, our first responsibility is to the health and safety of these player-athletes.”
The Big Blue end their first football season in 41 years with a 4-3 record.
Among the season highlights was a 23-9 Homecoming victory over the University of Fort Lauderdale on October 9.
That date coincidentally marked the anniversary of Bluefield State’s official announcement of Coaxum’s hiring as the head football coach of the resurrected Bluefield State football program, which had been dormant for over 40 years.
