BLUEFIELD — Jeremy Richardson has succeeded as a student-athlete, coach, and administrator from high school, through college — and even at the level of professional sports. Earlier this month, he arrived at Bluefield State College as the Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Community Engagement.
Richardson’s arrival comes at a time when Bluefield State has added a dozen new intercollegiate sports programs, including the resurrection of football after a 52-year absence.
“Our number one goal when this position was established was to set up our student-athletes for success,” noted BSC Athletic Director Derrick Price. “We were looking for an individual who can help them from day one, and we believe Jeremy Richardson’s work and life experiences will enable him to do that. It’s also important that our student-athletes become more involved in the college community and the community beyond Bluefield State.”
At Bluefield State, Richardson’s responsibilities will include counseling student-athletes regarding academic goals and concerns. He will serve as a liaison between the Athletics Department and Academic Success Office, monitoring student athletes’ academic progress as well as their personal and academic development.
He will also work to strengthen the relationship and expand the scope of service between Bluefield State athletics and the community.
Richardson’s interest in the parameters of his job is a deeply personal one. In his days as a student athlete, he became acutely aware of how someone in the position he is now occupying at Bluefield State can be of great help to players.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to help all of our student-athletes excel in their sports, in the classroom, and beyond,” Richardson said.
“My time as a college football player has deepened my appreciation for the challenges faced by student-athletes,” he explained.
“As a high school student, I struggled in the classroom, and I began my college experience at a junior college. During that time, I was able to identify and work on my academic shortcomings, then graduate early.”
Richardson went on to enroll at Fairmont State, where he played tight end on the football team. He then launched his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach. Since then, he’s been an assistant and head coach at the high school and college levels.
Richardson has also served as an interim assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings.
More recently, he was an academic advisor and assistant coach at two institutions of higher education in Texas, then as an athletics administrator at Trinity College.
