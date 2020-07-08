BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State’s Desmond Freeman knows his way around a basketball floor. He also knows his way around a library.
On June 18, 2020, the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities announced the names of 44 students from 33 historically black colleges and universities selected as 2020 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars — the highest recognition the initiative can convey upon a student.
Freeman, a member of the Big Blues men’s basketball team, was one of those 44 students.
“We are just extremely proud of Desmond for being one of the top HBCU scholars,” said Derrick Price, who is Bluefield State’s men’s basketball coach and also serving as the school’s interim Athletic Director.
“Becoming a scholar athlete is very tough, but Desmond is special to be able to excel on the court and also the classroom. Bluefield State College is honored to have him a part of the family for years to come,” Price said.
Scholars were chosen based on their academic achievements, campus and civic involvement, and entrepreneurial ethos or “go-getter” spirits. Comprised of undergraduate, graduate, professional students, and international students from various academic backgrounds, the 2020 scholars were selected from among several highly distinguished HBCU students. In addition, each recognized scholar was nominated and endorsed by their institution president, which itself is a prestigious acknowledgement.
Selected students will serve for one academic school year representing the 2020-2021 cohort of Competitiveness Scholars. During this unique academic school year, the initiative will work closely with our federal and non-federal partners to develop a robust calendar of virtual events for our scholars that will explore and exchange ideas, and share best practices around leadership, professional development, career pathways, government resources, and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.