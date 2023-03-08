BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield State University baseball won the series over Alderson Broaddus, taking the first three games 5-4, 4-3 and 3-2.
The Battlers scored one in the first, two in the third and one in the fifth to take the 4-0 lead over the Big Blue. Eric Green lead of the sixth with a double to right field followed by a double to right center by Sam Walker to bring in the first run for the Big Blue. Erik Romero was hit by the pitch to put runners at first and second. Tahir Meulens cut the deficit to one after a double to left field brought in two. After Jordan Varela-Payne was hit by the pitch and Ty Sizemore singled to right field to load the bases, Brantley Durham singled to right field to even the score at four. The Big Blue secured the lead and the win after Garret Hladilek singled through the left side to bring in pinch runner Tyson Mickie, 5-4. Zach Powell earned the win, throwing seven innings for the Big Blue giving up five hits, four run, four walks, and striking out seven.
Alderson Broaddus scored two to open up game two, but the Big Blue answered with three of their own to take the lead in the bottom of the inning. Meulens led off the inning with a single to left center followed by a double from Varela-Payne and a hit by pitch from Sizemore to load the bases. Durham drew the walk to bring in the first run for the Big Blue and Varela-Payne later scored on a wild pitch to even the score at 2.
Later in the inning after two walks by Mickie and Walker to load the bases, Curtis Ball was hit by the pitch to bring in a run and give the Big Blue the 3-2 lead. The Battlers answered in the top of the third to even the score at three, but Durham answered with a bottom of the third lead off homerun over left field to give the Big Blue the 4-3 lead and the win. Braeden Major earned the win for the Big Blue throwing five innings, giving up three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.
The Big Blue scored all of their runs in game three in the second to secure the 3-2. After the Battlers scored one in the first, Hladilek started the second with a single through the left side followed by a single from Chris Lubchuk. Walker doubled down the left field line to even the score 1-1.
Korbin Bostic flew out to center field to bring one across the plate to take the lead. Meulens later flied out to right field, but brought in Walker to extend the lead 3-1. The Battlers added on in the fifth, but couldn’t get any closer to the Big Blue.
The Battlers put up five runs in the fourth to take the early lead over the Big Blue. The Big Blue added two in the fifth, but the Battlers added one in the sixth and another in the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, Cole Cote singled to left field to bring in two for the Big Blue. Walker later scored on a wild pitch with Cote scoring on a fielder’s choice, but the Big Blue Rally fell short, 7-6.
The Big Blue will travel to UVA Wise today at 2 p.m.
