BLUEFIELD — Two innings into Tuesday’s game between Bluefield College and visiting Bluefield State the Big Blues were down four runs and it looked like the usual outcome was well in progress for the state line college rivalry.
Then Austin Stambaugh took the mound in the third and turned the tables on the long-established favorite.
Stambaugh pitched seven innings of perfect baseball while the Bluefield State lineup dug itself out of its hole in the third, fourth and fifth innings en route to a 6-4 victory over the Rams.
The Big Blues (1-3) hadn’t previously beaten Bluefield College over 17 prior meetings, a span encompassing 14 years. Neither team played last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stambaugh allowed no hits and walked none while striking out three en route to his first victory of the season.
Bluefield State scored two runs on Rams reliever Clayton Lewis in the third inning off a pair of groundouts. The Big Blues tied it in the fourth on a two-run homer by Taylor Tibbs. Bluefield College gave up the go-ahead run in the fifth frame on a balk.
C.J. Cooper went 2-for-4 with a double for the Big Blues. Tanner Brandon had a hit and an RBI and Shane Reviello had two RBIs.
Nate Cobb had a double and an RBI for Bluefield College (2-4). Clay Wisner hit a two-run homer in the first frame — his first for Bluefield College. Joseph Cardona had an RBI for the Rams.
Bluefield College opens AAC play Thursday at Union College. Bluefield State is slated to return to action at Carolina University on Thursday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.