BLUEFIELD — In recent years supporters of Bluefield State athletics have had difficulty visualizing, much less explaining, exactly what a “Big Blue” is supposed to be.
This year the BSC athletic program engaged in a massive expansion of its athletic department — including the return of football. College officials felt it was high time fans had a powerful, memorable image to associate with the name.
Now they’ve got one. It’s named ‘Blue.’ And he’s going to get really, really big.
“We’ve got a dog ... a Great Dane. It’s a school dog. And it’s not big yet ... it’s still a puppy,” explained Bluefield State Sports Information Director Tianna Cephers.
At a special event held at the Clover Club on the Bluefield State campus on Friday, school officials revealed professionally-rendered logo artwork of the Blue Great Dane that will thenceforth symbolize Bluefield State athletics. They also introduced the first live mascot in the history of the program: an 11-week-old Blue Great Dane pup (named ‘Blue’ ) who’ll attend Bluefield State football games when he gets bigger.
Bluefield State head football coach Tony Coaxum gets to see his newest and most popular athletic department staffer every day.
“He’s the same dog that was in our National Puppy Day video. He’s getting his personality and once he gets bigger and stronger he’ll be great to have around. Our football program and so many aspects of our athletic department and all this stuff is in its infancy. He’s growing right along with us,” said Coaxum, who is in the process of reviving an NCAA Division II football program at the Bluefield HBCU, which won two Black College Football National Championships in the late 1920s.
Bluefield State football aspires to be Big Dogs on the field once again some day. So they got one to remind them.
“Come this fall, he’ll still be a puppy. But he won’t look like a puppy ... I’ll tell you that!” said Coaxum, who is a Great Dane owner himself.
As of today, the pup weighs around 30 pounds. By the time he’s a year old, he could weigh upwards of 130 pounds.
The idea for a new team mascot had its genesis in early informal conversations between Coaxum, Athletic Director Derrick Price, Cephers and BSC President Robin Capehart when the football program was announced in October of 2020.
“We talked about the idea of having a dog as a mascot and threw around a lot of ideas. We knew we wanted to stand out ... we wanted to be different. We didn’t want to go the normal route of having a bulldog or something that everyone else is doing. I had just gotten a Great Dane myself and when you see the dog, it just looks like what you would want a mascot to be,” said Coaxum, who said he believes the breed exemplifies the kind of innate drive and character he’d like to see propagated by his new football program.
“The dog ... it’s an imposing figure. When you see an adult Great Dane, you cannot help but look at it in awe. It’s a massive dog. It’s strong. It has that regal, majestic look about it.
“ They command respect. But it’s also very lovable, very caring, very compassionate and very loyal. All of those characteristics just kind of stuck out with me,” Coaxum said.
Other mascot and logo ideas were considered while Price and Cephers consulted with Joba Studios, a design, branding and communications company.
But the Great Dane idea continued to resonate with the coaches and school administrators alike. A big plus for going with the Great Dane motif was that Bluefield State’s traditional ‘Big Blue’ name wouldn’t have to be changed to accommodate the new branding visuals.
“We’re still the ‘Big Blue’ and this particular breed of dog is a Blue Great Dane. It fits right into it. We didn’t want to get rid of the ‘Big Blue’ name. We just wanted to be able to tie it all together and for it to be something everybody can be proud of,” Coaxum said.
“Our players have seen it and they love it. Our staff is excited about it. I don’t know too many Division II schools who have a live mascot,” Coaxum said.
