NEW RICHMOND — The Bluefield softball team clinched its first sectional championship in school history, upending top-seeded Wyoming East 15-5 in the title game of the Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 tournament at Wyoming East High School, on Friday.
The Lady Beavers (24-6) had never beaten Wyoming East in softball prior to Wednesday’s 6-5 win over the Lady Warriors, also at New Richmond. That victory put Bluefield in position to win it all last night.
“The game ended on a beautiful diving catch by Taylor Mabry in center field. You don’t see girls make plays like that every day,” said Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed.
Ironically, Bluefield made all five of its errors in the first two innings. The Lady Warriors had four defensive miscues.
“Defensively, we’ve struggled here and there. But we’ve scored an awful lot of runs this year,” Reed said.
A case in point: the Lady Beavers’ Bluefield’s 19-hit attack plated seven runs in the fifth inning that overwhelmed Wyoming East’s efforts to make a comeback.
Grace Richardson led the lineup, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a double and two runs scored. Taylor Mabry went 2-for-5 with two runs scored while Maddie Lawson went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
Abbie Richardson had two runs scored, Sophie Hall went 3-for-5, freshman Audra Rockness went 3-for-4, Izzy Smith went 2-for-5 and and freshman Olivia English scored two runs.
Smith went the distance in the circle for Bluefield, allowing seven hits over seven innings, striking out 11 while walking one.
Carli Raye led the Wyoming East lineup, going 2-for-4.
The Lady Beavers will practice for a week in preparation for its best--of-three series with the eventual section 2 champions.
“I’m not exactly sure when we’ll begin playing. The regional is as new to me as it is to our girls, We should have at least one home game,” Reed said.
“This has just been a collective effort by all of them. Our entire team has come together,” he said.
