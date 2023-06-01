Bluefield placed four players on the 2023 Class AA All-Coalfield Conference softball first team roster while placing two more on the honorable mention list.
Junior pitcher Izzy Smith, junior infielder Abby Richardson, junior outfielder Cara Brown and sophomore utility selection Madison Lawson all made the first team cut.
Sophie Hall and Grace Richardson earned honorable mention.
Bluefield (25-8) had the best softball season in Lady Beavers history, including its first 20-win season and first sectional championship before bowing out to Independence 2-1 in the best-of-3 regional series.
Region 3 champion Independence also placed four players on the first team roster, including pitcher Delaney Buckland, who was the top Class AA vote getter in the conference.
Others first team picks included infielder Allie Hypes, outfielder Kendall Martin and utility selecdtion Emma Lilly.
The Lady Patriots’ Kassidy Bradbury and Harmony Mills earned honorable mention status.
Completing the All-Coalfield Conference Class AA first team is Avary Bragg of Shady Spring, Keandra Spurlock of Liberty, Mallie Lawson of Independence, Kayley Bane of Wyoming East, Kaylee Waddell of Shady Spring, Zoe Nash of Nicholas County, Savannah Brehm of Wyoming East, Cambrea Neal of Nicholas County and Myles Meadows of Westside.
Completing the honorable mention list is Brooklyn Blankenship of Shady Spring, Paytin Brehm of Wyoming East, Kenidi Creager of Shady Spring, Alyson Griffith of Liberty, Jayda Hamrick of Westside, McKenzie Hanshaw of Nicholas County, Josie Hartshorn of Liberty, Abby Hilleary of Nicholas County; Andrea Laxton of Wyoming East, Kinley Morgan of Westside, Katie Mullins of Liberty, Caril Raye of Wyoming East, Ashley Stephenson of Nicholas County, Emma Simpson of Wyoming East, Bella Sturgill of Shady Spring and Keslie Walker of Nicholas County.
