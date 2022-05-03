BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield softball team opened Class AA, Region III, Section play at home on Monday with a 16-0 win over Westside.
The competition is likely to get a little stiffer in today’s game.
The Lady Beavers (14-9) hammered out 16 hits en route to their five-inning victory over the visiting Lady Renegades, setting up today’s 6 p.m. sectional clash with Wyoming East at New Richmond.
The Lady Warriors, who rolled to a 9-0 win over PikeView on Monday, sealed the top seed to the sectionals this past Friday with a 6-3 win over Bluefield thanks to a bases-loaded blast by Savannah Brehm.
“We were up … and the [Wyoming East] girl hit a walk off grand slam and, of course, we lost,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed, whose team continues to harbor regional title hopes.
“But we played them tough and we’ve got got a lot of confidence going over there tomorrow. We don’t know how it’s going to end up, but we have a lot of confidence in our young team going over to play a more veteran team,” Reed said.
Bluefield’s big guns on Monday were Cara Brown and Sandrea Dickey, both of whom went 4-for-4 at the plate. Brown’s at-bats included her fourth home run of the season. Brown scored four runs and Dickey scored three.
Jordan Jones, Sophie Hall, Abigail Richardson and Grace Richardson each had two hits.
Brown pitched the first two innings for Bluefield to collect the win in the circle. Maddie Lawson pitched the final two shutout frames to wrap it up.
In other sectional games of note taking place today, Princeton travels to Beckley for a 6:30 p.m. game with top-seeded in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament. Elsewhere in Class A, Region 3, Section 1 action while Mount View travels to James Monroe while Montcalm hits the road for River View. Both games are set for 6 p.m. starts.
Most regional brackets will be played out by Thursday.
Bluefield 16, Westside 0
Westside…..000 00 — 0 3 5
Bluefield….. 450 61 — 16 19 1
Reed and Toler. Brown, Lawson (4) and G. Richardson. W— Brown. L — Reed. HR— Brown
Richlands 5,
Wise Central 2
NORTON, Va. — Rachael Rife and Kira had the timeliest of the Lady Blue Tornado’s seven hits in a 5-2 non-district road win over the Lady Warriors. But in the end, they were all timely enough.
Vance had a home run and two RBIs for Richlands, while Rachel Rife had two hits and three RBIs. Gillian Guerriero went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Rife struck out eight and walked four over the first five innings en route to the victory.
Vance struck out four and walked none.
High School Baseball
Bluefield 7, Graham 5
BLUEFIELD — Kerry Collins went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI and the Beavers collected a 7-5 win over their crosstown rival G-Men at Bowen Field.
Ryker Brown had a triple and an RBI for Bluefield, while Will Youther went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Hunter Harmon had a hit and a sacrifice fly and Davis Rockness also added an RBI. Ryan Harris went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bryson Redmond had a sacrifice bunt.
Harmon struck out five and walked three over 3 2-3 innings en route to the victory, allowing four runs off four hits. Caleb Fuller struck out five and walked none, allowing one run off two hits over the final 3 1-3 innings.
Brandon Waschler went 2-for-4 for Graham. Chase Brown had a double, Elijah Mounts had a single and an RBI and Brenan Salyers had an RBI.
Boys Soccer
Graham 4, Richlands 0
RICHLANDS, Va. — The Graham boys soccer team collected a 4-0 Southwest District victory at Ernie Hicks Stadium, on Monday.
Graham got goals from Dennis Thomas, Ethan Church, Blake Graham and Ben Morgan.
Brayden Surface, Carter Nipper and Cameron Thomas each had assists.
Nic Knowles had three saves in goal for the G-Men.
