BLUEFIELD — Izzy Smith had two hits, including an RBI double, and drove in the winning run to lift Bluefield to a 7-6 win over visiting Honaker in the Lady Beavers’ last home game of the season.
Bluefield (20-5) also crossed the 20-win barrier in a regular season for the first time in program history while collecting its sixth consecutive win of this week.
“The season has gone by fast but this has turned out to be one of our best ones. [20 wins] was one of my goals at the beginning of the season,” said coach Barry Reed.
Smith collected the win in the circle for the Lady Beavers. She struck out eight and walked four while scattering six Lady Tigers hits.
Maddie Lawson came up big-time for Bluefield early with a three run home run. The Lady Beavers also got some outstanding defensive plays from Taylorww Mabry, Abby Richardson and Tanaya Smith that kept the home team in the game.
Bluefield travels to Wyoming East on Monday and to Shady Spring on Tuesday for games that will affect sectional seeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.