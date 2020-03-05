Braeden...

Bluefield's Braeden Crews (12) takes a shot over a Princeton defender in an earlier meeting during the regular season. The Beavers are slated to face Shady Spring in a Class AA, Region 3, Section to championship tonight at Princeton High School. The Tigers are slated to travel to Beckley to face Woodrow Wilson in the Region AAA, Region 3, Section 2 finals. 

 Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

PRINCETON — On Wednesday evening, Bluefield High School guard Braeden Crews announced on Twitter that he’d committed to play his college basketball at NCAA Division II Bluefield State College — a nice catch for Big Blues head coach Derrick Price.

Tonight, Crews will undoubtedly return his focus on battling Beavers sectional arch-rival Shady Spring during the Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 boys basketball championship game at Princeton High School’s Ralph Ball Court. Weather permitting, that game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere tonight, the Princeton boys basketball team is slated to travel to Beckley to play Woodrow Wilson in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 finals.

Tonight’s sectional championship winners will enjoy a home court advantage for next week’s co-regional finals.

Crews leads the Beavers (20-3) in scoring, averaging nearly 20 points per game while also distributing 4.4 assists per game.

Post Sean Martin supplements Crews’ production with 14-plus points per game, Kaulin Parris averages over 12 ppg and Jahiem House and Tyrese Hairston both flirting with double-digit scoring averages.

Shady Spring (22-1) is led in scoring by Braden Chapman, Luke Lerose, Tommy Williams and Greyson Shepherd.

 The Tigers beat Bluefield 73-70 in the first regular season meeting at Shady Spring. The Beavers repaid them with a 74-63 win at Brushfork Armory.

Led by Ethan Parsons and Peyton Brown, Princeton (16-7) has won three straight since losing to Bluefield at Brushfork Armory on Valentine’s Day.

The Flying Eagles (16-7) have won seven in a row since losing to Capital 75-71 on February 4. Princeton lost to Capital 89-75 on February 12 on the road.

Princeton and Woodrow Wilson have not played one another during the regular season.

Tonight’s game at Beckley is slated to tip off at 7 p.m.

