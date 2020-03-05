PRINCETON — On Wednesday evening, Bluefield High School guard Braeden Crews announced on Twitter that he’d committed to play his college basketball at NCAA Division II Bluefield State College — a nice catch for Big Blues head coach Derrick Price.
Tonight, Crews will undoubtedly return his focus on battling Beavers sectional arch-rival Shady Spring during the Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 boys basketball championship game at Princeton High School’s Ralph Ball Court. Weather permitting, that game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere tonight, the Princeton boys basketball team is slated to travel to Beckley to play Woodrow Wilson in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 finals.
Tonight’s sectional championship winners will enjoy a home court advantage for next week’s co-regional finals.
Crews leads the Beavers (20-3) in scoring, averaging nearly 20 points per game while also distributing 4.4 assists per game.
Post Sean Martin supplements Crews’ production with 14-plus points per game, Kaulin Parris averages over 12 ppg and Jahiem House and Tyrese Hairston both flirting with double-digit scoring averages.
Shady Spring (22-1) is led in scoring by Braden Chapman, Luke Lerose, Tommy Williams and Greyson Shepherd.
The Tigers beat Bluefield 73-70 in the first regular season meeting at Shady Spring. The Beavers repaid them with a 74-63 win at Brushfork Armory.
Led by Ethan Parsons and Peyton Brown, Princeton (16-7) has won three straight since losing to Bluefield at Brushfork Armory on Valentine’s Day.
The Flying Eagles (16-7) have won seven in a row since losing to Capital 75-71 on February 4. Princeton lost to Capital 89-75 on February 12 on the road.
Princeton and Woodrow Wilson have not played one another during the regular season.
Tonight’s game at Beckley is slated to tip off at 7 p.m.
