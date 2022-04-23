BLUEFIELD — When you’re on a team that has just been defeated in a shocking manner by a rival, it can affect your focus for game two of a doubleheader.
The Bluefield High School softball team didn’t let their 6-5 loss to Graham get to them in Friday’s doubleheader at the school softball diamond.
Instead, the Beavers buckled down and surged to a 15-0 defeat of the Liberty Raiders in an encounter that was over after just 2 ½ innings.
Bluefield head coach Barry Reed said, “We came back, and hit the ball well … and put the ball in play.”
The G-Girls (5-5) trailed 5-0 going into the sixth stanza but were buoyed by an athletic stab for the third out of the Bluefield fifth inning by sophomore left fielder Kadence Crum.
“One play,” said Graham head coach Taylyn Strange. Crum “made a great play in the field, and it fired every single person to come in and retaliate, and to go off of that play.”
Strange said that for Crum, her call to left field was “probably her second game out there this year, and she’s only a sophomore, but (she’s) doing great things.”
What followed was a long string of Graham baserunners in their six-run sixth.
“We are a hitting team,” Strange said. “Finally, they all started doing that. and we ran the bases well.”
The contest ended with Crum going to one knee in the outfield to snag a sinking fly ball for the final out.
Reed said, “We felt pretty good, up 5-0 in the fifth inning. Give (Graham) credit, they had about six batters in a row that just absolutely crushed the ball. … They scored six runs, all in one inning.”
“Give those outfielders some credit for Graham,” Reed said. “They made four superb catches today in the outfield, and that saved them probably four or five runs. So they made the plays they had to make in order to win the game. They really did.”
Camryn Wimmer was 2-for-3 for Graham and Samantha Brush helped spark the big comeback with an RBI single in the sixth with the bases loaded.
In game one for the Beavers, freshman Maddie Lawson batted 3-for-4 and Sandraya Dickey scored twice.
Lawson was the pitcher for game two and recorded her first high school no-hitter. Liberty (3-13) acquired only one base runner, via a walk in the second inning.
“Maddie had a big day,” Reed said. “She was 5 for 6 (at bat in the two games) and got on by an error, so she had a huge day.
“Cara Brown pitched the first no-hitter for us earlier this year, and now Maddie’s got one.”
The Raiders of Raleigh County were victimized by a plethora of wild pitches and walks, and by infield throws that did not reach first base before speedy Bluefield batters got there first.
To begin the bottom of the second, six Bluefield runners got aboard before an out was recorded. Lawson capped the inning with a three-run homer over the left-field fence.
Liberty coach Mary Green said, “We’re young, extremely young. I have got only three seniors, and mostly freshmen. and this is my first year, so we’re all rookies. I’ve had a blast. We’re learning. Next year’s going to be great.”
“It’s about building the program at Liberty, and we’re excited. This is a learning year for us. Even though it’s not been the best (in terms) of winning, the girls are excited. The school is excited.”
“Next year, we will be a little better,” Green said. “I think, in two years, we’ll be at a point where we can compete. But we’re excited.”
“Even though the score didn’t reflect it, they’re learning. They didn’t play great today; you have off-days. and it is what it is.”
Reed said about the Beavers 1-1 doubleheader split, “We’re starting four freshmen and three sophomores, so it doesn’t always turn out the way we want it to — but it will, someday.”
Graham plays Tuesday at Marion in a Southwest District contest.
The Beavers will play Princeton at noon today, followed by a game with Grundy at about 2 p.m. The first game of the day will pit Princeton and Grundy at 10 a.m.
Reed said the Bluefield-Princeton game, like those with Graham, represent a long rivalry.
“It’s going to be another one of those games,” the coach said. “Last year, there was a one-run game here and a two-run game there, and I expect more of the same.”
“Our pitchers don’t have much rest. They’re going to go at it (Saturday). This is how we’re trying to build a softball program. You’ve got to get out there and play.”
Describing part of Bluefield’s success, Dickey said, “We cheer each other on, it keeps our heads high and we have high hopes. It keeps us motivated.”
Jordan Jones said, “It is good to know that your whole lineup is strong and solid. There’s nobody that you have to worry about when they get up to bat.”
“I think we’ve really picked up, toward the end of the season. I think we’ve gotten better. It just pumps us up, it gets us ready to play a game, it makes us more excited.”
At Bluefield High School
Game one
Graham ………….. 000 006 0 — 6 4 x
Bluefield ………….. 020 120 0 — 5 7 x
Kylee Thompson and Abby Milam. Cara Brown and Grace Richardson.
Game two
Liberty …………… 000 — 0 0 2
Bluefield ………… 69x — 15 15 0
Mckinlea Hill and unknown. Mattie Lawson and Grace Richardson.
