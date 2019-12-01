BLUEFIELD — They were bitter foes during their respective high school careers. Now Sean Martin and Zach Frazier, have a chance to be the best of buddies during their college careers.
Martin, a defensive lineman for the Beavers, announced his commitment to play for West Virginia on Twitter Sunday afternoon. He’d previously committed to play at North Carolina under Mack Brown before the season started, but subsequently de-committed.
Frazier, one of the state’s most highly-recruited linemen, was previously committed to play for the Mountaineers under head coach Neal Brown.
Martin and Frazier crossed paths in last year’s WVSSAC Class AA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium, with the Polar Bears prevailing 23-13.
The two Mountain State behemoths butted heads again this past Friday in the Class AA state semifinals, with the Beavers taking a 40-24 victory that snapped Fairmont Senior’s 26-game winning streak,
Bluefield placekicker Kaulin Parris has also committed to play at West Virginia under Brown.
