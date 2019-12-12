BLUEFIELD — After a third straight appearance in the West Virginia Class AA title game eight Bluefield High football players have been named to All-State teams Thursday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Beavers defensive lineman Sean Martin was named the captain of the first team defense after a strong season despite opposing offenses using two players to block him and running their plays away from the side Martin is on. He recently committed to play football at WVU.
On the first team offense for Bluefield is running back JJ Davis who rushed for 1,923 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He added 302 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.
The captain of the offense was offensive lineman Zach Frazier of Fairmont Senior who is committed to WVU like Martin.
The first-team offense was 16 players instead of 15 with Roane County’s Alex Miller an honorary selection. Miller, a senior, died after collapsing on the sideline during a Sept. 13 game against Clay County.
Bluefield junior quarterback Carson Deeb was named to the second team offense in his first year starting where he threw for 2,835 yards and 34 touchdowns. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes and only seven of his 265 passes were intercepted.
The dynamic duo from James Monroe of Xander Castillo and Monroe Mohler were also named to the second team offense. Castillo as a wide receiver and Mohler as a utility player.
Mohler threw for 2,103 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns. Castillo was his main target catching 18 touchdowns and 1,255 receiving yards for the six-win season by the Mavericks.
Beavers kicker Kaulin Parris who is also committed to WVU, was named the second team kicker making three field goals this season and 74-of-79 extra points. Parris set the record for most points scored by a kicker in Bluefield High history Nov. 1 against James Monroe at Mitchell Stadium.
The lone local player on the second team defense is Bluefield senior Jahiem House at defensive back.
Bluefield wide receiver Brandon Wiley was named a special honorable mention having caught a team-high 12 touchdowns and 732 yards receiving.
Colton Kennedy of River View was named a special honorable mention and teammate Jacob Justice received an honorable mention for his senior season. Justice, a fullback, rushed for 1,468 yards in the Raiders Wing-T offense.
Beavers offensive and defensive lineman Derick Flack was named an honorable mention along with wide receiver Juwaun Green who scored seven touchdowns this season.
PikeView’s Matthew Lilly was named an honorable mention while splitting time in the fall between the football and soccer fields.
