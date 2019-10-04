BLUEFIELD — There are only so many players that a team can focus on when defending the high-scoring Bluefield football team.
When one player gets more attention, it opens up opportunities for the others. If teams try to stop running back JJ Davis it opens up the passing game for the Beavers and Davis can gash teams that are focused on stopping the pass.
“We felt all along that we have enough talent that if somebody trying to take one or two or three people away we probably got that one that can help us somewhere, some way,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon said.
Jahiem House leads Bluefield with 16 catches and five touchdowns this season but was held to only a two-yard catch in the 52-38 win over Richlands last Friday. His fellow receivers also stepped up.
House being double-teamed allowed Juwuan Green to have a career day with six catches for 156 and two touchdowns. Jacorian Green scored one touchdown and had three catches for 76 yards.
Both, Simon said, were emulating House.
“He’s just a perfect example of what leadership is, you’re just going to try you’re best to find a way to win, you’re not looking at yourself, you’re looking at other teammates and if it comes you’re way you going to do your best to make plays and that’s what Jahiem’s all about,” Simon said.
Along with those threats at receiver no team can ignore Davis running the ball. He rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns last week to bring his season total to 654 yards rushing for the season.
The Beavers have done this all with an offensive line that is not at full strength, forcing Simon to move players around. Opposing teams have known that and are bringing pressure to force Carson Deeb into quick passes.
He has done a good job with 901 yards passing and nine touchdowns completing 64.1 percent of his passes with only one interception. With more time he could show off his ability to throw the ball down the field.
“If we can get another second on limiting them from getting to us, bigger things are going to happen because he sees the field, he knows who to throw to, he listens to the offensive coordinator on what to do, follows instructions very well and we’re very pleased with him so far,” Simon said.
Bluefield will need everyone to step up for their game against a tough Point Pleasant team that has been itching to play.
Point Pleasant has only played two games so far this season as they only had nine games schedule before having to cancel last Friday’s game against Ohio charter school YouthBuild also known as Columbus Bishop Sycamore.
The Centurions had five 19-year-olds on the roster who had already used up their high school eligibility.
Point Pleasant made the quarterfinals of the WVSSAC losing to Fairmont Senior and this year lost to Gallia Academy from Ohio 14-13 before beating Lincoln County 36-0.
“They do a nice job of running the ball, they do a good job of passing, they’re a very physical ball club,” Simon said.
They are led by quarterback Hunter Bush and running back Brady Adkins who rushed for over 1,000 yards but left the season opener with an injury.
It not just the offense that has been playing well for the Beavers but the defense stifled Richlands for most of the game led by defensive end Sean Martin. He was constantly in the backfield stopping the Blue Tornado rushing attack.
“Sean played the best game he’s played maybe since he’s been at Bluefield High School. He was all over the field, he really hustled and we were proud of him,” Simon said.
There were a couple of touchdowns that Richlands scored due to mistakes from Bluefield and if those are corrected Simon sees the defense
“So we feel like with a little more focus our defense is going to be really good before the year is over,” Simon said.
It should be a large crowd at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field for what has turned into the home opener for Point Pleasant along with being the school’s Hall of Fame night.
“They’ve got a real nice stadium and the fans support them real well so it’s a neat area to go to. But boy is it a long bus ride back if things don’t go right,” Simon said.
