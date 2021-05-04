PRINCETON — Ryker Brown and Kerry Collins combined for a 1-hit victory over Mercer County rival Princeton and the Beavers defeated the Tigers 10-0 at Hunnicutt Field, on Monday.
Brown (3-0) struck out seven over four innings, giving up the game’s lone hit. Collins struck out four.
Brown helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Tyler Lambert went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Carson Deeb went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Bryson Redmond went 2-for-3.
Bluefield (10-0) plays Honaker at home on Wednesday. First pitch is 5 p.m.
Bluefield 10, Princeton 0 (6 inn.)
Bluefield..........001 441 — 10 13 3
Princeton.........000 000 — 0 1 0
Ryker Brown, Kerry Collins (5) and Bryson Redmond. N. Basham, G. Cochran (4), J. Bailey (5) and S. Higganbotham. W— Brown (3-0). L— Basham.
