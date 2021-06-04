KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners won their season opener in the rebranded Appalachian League, defeating the Kingsport Axmen 9-6 at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tenn. on Thursday night.
Bluefield, formerly affiliated with the Toronto Blue Jays rookie organization, rapped out 15 hits en route to the victory, which saw the Ridge Runners initiate the first game of their reconfigured Appalachian League existence with a solo home run only to find themselves fighting back from a 3-6 deficit in the late innings.
Bluefield scored three runs in the seventh and three runs in the eight inning to turn the tables on Kingsport, which was formerly allied with the New York Mets rookie organization.
Michael Eze, an infielder from Georgetown, had three hits and three RBIs in his Appalachian League debut with the Ridge Runners, while teammate Kendall Ewell, an outfielder from Eastern Kentucky, had two RBIs.
The two teams will meet again in tonight’s second game of the series. The Ridge Runners' home opener is set for 6:30 p.m. at Bowen Field, where they will take on the Greenville Flyboys.
