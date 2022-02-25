BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners released a list of their players for the 2022 Appalachian League season, on Friday.
The roster is comprised of highly-rated college talent from all over the United States.
The Ridge Runners’ 17-man pitching staff includes Heath Backus (Grambling State), Peyton Brown (Campbell), Derickmael Cuadrado (Blue Mountain), Yadiel Omar Cuadrado (Fisher), Chance Daquila (Catawba Valley), Nathan Diamond (Pepperdine), Joseph Everett (Gaston College), Jacob Faivre (Shenandoah), Ty Fisher (Georgia Southern), Spencer Floyd (Lenoir Rhyne), Marcos Gamboa (Bethune Cookman), Cole Hentschel (Richmond), Kevin Mannell (Kansas), Kyle Menaker (Niagara County CC), Reilly Owen (Shenandoah), Louis Priester IV (Central Alabama), Ryan Voss (Bluefield University).
Catchers for 2022 will include Travis Lott (The Citadel), Haydn McGeary (Colorado Mesa), Jason Neff (Richmond) and Timothy Nicholson (George Washington).
Infielders for 2022 include Kaelen Culpepper (Kansas State), Jackson Feltner (Morehead State), Collin Loupe (New Orleans), Jake Mummau (St. Pete’s JC), Robert Solango (Florida International), Samual Tanous (Rollins College) and John Volpe (Rider).
Ridge Runners outfielders for 2022 include Samuel Gates (George Washington), David Meech (Bluefield University), Kenton Preece (Morehead State), Rich Alexander (Daytona State), Rich Spencer (Clemson) and Grant Voytovich (Bucknell).
