BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners have announced the names of the college baseball players who will appear on the roster of Bluefield’s 2023 Appalachian League baseball team.
The Ridge Runners pitching staff will include Preston Allen of Walters State, Julian Balzar of Central Florida, Maximus Hamilton of McClennan, Ciera Caughey of Kent State, Garrett Helsel of Southern Illinois, Bobby Christy of Pepperdine, Andrew Hendrickx of Kent State, Garrett Coiner of Incarnate Word, Cooper Katskee of Indiana, JD Greeley of Monmouth, Kristopher Sosnowski of Central Florida, Jonah Walker of Central Missouri and Jacob Vogel of Indiana.
Ridge Runners catchers include Bobby Briggs of Arizona State, Tommy Harrison of Miami, Ohio and Zack Ramppen of WVU.
Ridge Runners infielders include Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek of Southern California, Blake Guerin of Iowa, James Hackett of Boston College, Jordan Jaffe of Richmond, Jack Johnston of California-Berkley, Daniel Barbero of Siena and Kaikea Harrison of Southern California.
Ridge Runners outfielders include Aedan Anderson of Xavier, Joey Brenczweski of Indiana, Christopher Marovich of Boston College, Cohl Mercado of Boston College and Tyvon Moore of West Hills Coalinga.
Managing the Ridge Runners this season will be former MLB manager John McClaren along with assistant coaches Jerry Greeley (hitting), Garrett Schilling (pitching) and Chris Allen.
Bluefield will open the 2023 Appalachian League season at Bowen Field in a two-game homestand with the Pulaski River Turtles on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7. Both games are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
