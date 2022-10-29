BLUEFIELD — Until informed otherwise, the Bluefield football season is not over.
Putting their previous troubles completely behind them, the Beavers scored three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter went on to collect a 44-24 Senior Night victory over hitherto-unbeaten Ridgeview at Mitchell Stadium, on Friday night.
The win marked Bluefield’s fourth victory in a row, securing a .500 regular season finish which may have tipped the Beavers (5-5) into the Class A playoffs, given the points bonanza represented by the VHSL Class 2 Wolfpack (8-1).
Playoff brackets won’t be finalized until after next Friday’s statewide regular season finale.
After shutting down Ridgeview’s opening possession with an interception by Braden Fong Bluefield wasted no time pouncing on the Wolfpack. Quarterback Caleb Fuller led the Beavers on a scoring drive capped with with Fuller’s 1-yard scoring sneak. Gerrard Wade’s 2-point conversion run put Bluefield up 8-0.
Fuller’s 29-yard pass completion to Braden Fong added another touchdown, with Fuller’s conversion run putting the home team ahead 16-0.
A Fuller 27-yard scoring scramble had Beavers leading 22-0 after the failed conversion run attempt with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Bluefield had another promising first quarter drive to the Ridgeview red zone, but a penalty slowed Bluefield’s momentum and the Pack defense capitalized to end that threat on downs.
That was the cue for the Wolfpack offense to shake off its funk.
At the very start of the second quarter, Ridgeview ramped up its rushing attack behind durable running back Cannon Hill. The Wolfpack was clearly looking to create some opportunities for a passing attack the Beavers successfully shut down in the opening frame.
Not only did it help quarterback Ryan O’Quinn begin to connect on a few short passes, the glacial drive kept the ball out Bluefield’s hands and eroded all but 1:38 of the second period clock . Hill crashed into the end zone from the 4-yard line and O’Quinn’s successful 2-point conversion pass to Brandon Beavers closed it to 22-8
The third period was mutually uneventful until Fuller’s 72-yard pass to Fong to the 1-yard line set up the quarterback’s 1-yard TD crash for Bluefield’s first score of the second half.
The Beavers added another touchdown on Fuller’s 27 yard run straight up the middle, putting the home team ahead 36-8. That score was set up by a Fong’s second interception of the night.
RidgeView remained unready to relinquish its unbeaten status. The Wolfpack scored its first touchdown of the second half at 11:15 in the fourth quarter on Beavers’ 14-yard touchdown reception from O’Quinn.
The visitors executed a successful onsides kick recovery and the march for another quick score was on. The hair-raising threat ended on a colossal drive-ending sack of O’Quinn by RJ Hairston with 9:30 remaining in regulation.
Fatal misfortune finally befell the Wolfpack with 5:57 remaining to play when the ball squirted loose from O’Quinn and Wade picked the ball up and took it into the end zone. After Fuller’s successful conversion run, Bluefield was up 44-16.
Daquon Proffitt’s 68-yard scoring run against Beavers defensive subs cut it to 44-24 after Peyton Ratliff’s 2-point conversion run.
Fuller was 13-for-19 passing on the night for 182 yards and a touchdown toss. O’Quinn threw 11 of 23 for 128 yards.
Bluefield is open next week. Ridgeview looks to close out its regular season with Gate City.
At Mitchell Stadium
Ridge View………0 8 0 16 — 44
Bluefield…………22 0 14 8 — 24
First Quarter
BF — Caleb Fuller 1 run (Gerrard Wade run)
BF — Braden Fong 39 pass from Caleb Fuller (Fuller run)
BF — Fuller 27 run (run failed) 22-0
Second Quarter
RV — Cannon Hill 3 run (O’Quinn pass to Beavers good)
Third Quarter
BF — Fuller 1 run (RJ Hairston pass from Fuller)
BF— Fuller 27 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
RV — Brandon Beavers 16 pass from Ryan O’Quinn (Brady Fleming pass from O’Quinn)
BF — Wade fumble recovery and 1-yard scoring return (Fuller run)
RV— Daquon Proffit 68 yard run (Peyton Ratlff run)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.