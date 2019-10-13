BLUEFIELD, Va. — The referee’s whistle will be set aside for a year by Bluefield, Va. resident Brad McMillion, who has taken a job advising for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
McMillion has been a Division I women’s basketball official for 24 years but will not be officiating any games in this upcoming season with with his job advising the NCAA about officials.
“This is a tremendous opportunity that I couldn’t pass up cause I’m going to have more impact on the game in the next 10 years doing this than I would be on the floor,” McMillion said.
He is the East Region advisor for the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship and will have a hand in selecting officials for the tournament in the spring.
“I will be going to games all over the area, my region is the Northeast but I will be going to games to evaluate and select officials for the Division I tournament,” McMillion said.
McMillion knows that at some point it will become difficult to keep up with the players who will be 18 to 22 every year while he gets older. Advising the NCAA will allow him to impact what happens on the court for a longer period of time.
“This job with the NCAA is an opportunity to stay in an important part of the game and help grow the game and help grow the game of women’s basketball and officiating and not be on the floor,” McMillion said.
In addition to the job with the NCAA, McMillion is the Mountain East Conference Supervisor of Women’s Basketball Officials.
In that role he helps train the officials to be the very best at the Division II level and lead to success in the career of officiating.
“We’re always evaluating and training and mentoring and encouraging officials so they that grow in their game because we’re a Division II conference our goal is to educate officials and train them so that they better themselves and better their career,” McMillion said.
Having spent over three decades officiating, McMillion prefers the women’s game to the men’s for a few reasons.
“There’s few rule differences but the differences in the women’s game are better than the men’s game and I like the game better,” McMillion said.
Instead of two 20-minute halves there are four quarters and the number of fouls before it automatically means free throws along with some finer rules are what make McMillion prefer the women’s game.
Helping officials become better at their jobs and making sure that the best possible ones are on the court can impact the game. For McMillion if the officials are at their best it allows the players to do the same.
“If we put a better officiating product on the floor for the student athlete then they’re going to get a better product and if they get a better product then they’re going to put a better product on the floor and more fans are going to come watch,” McMillion said.
The number of officials are continuing to decrease every year and a key part of McMillion’s goals are to get more people interested in a career in officiating.
Without more people becoming officials it could have an affect on games being played in the future.
“The number of officials across the country are going down all the time and if we don’t continue to grow the game of officiating then the next generation of basketball or football players is not going to have anybody to referee the games,” McMillion said.
