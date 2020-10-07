BLUEFIELD — After a 46-28 win last Friday Bluefield remains at the top of the third edition of the 2020 WVSSAC football rankings.
The Beavers are undefeated through four games heading into an away game against PikeView with there being only four undefeated teams in the classification. Frankfort (5-0) is .05 behind Bluefield in the rankings with three wins over Class AAA schools.
PikeView (1-4) sits 29th in Class AA ahead of another tough game for the Panthers.
In Class AAA Princeton (2-2) moved up a spot to 15th after a win over PikeView and travels to 10th-ranked John Marshall (4-1) Friday. The top 16 teams make the playoffs with the best eight hosting first round games.
Even with only one game played James Monroe (1-0) is tied for tenth in the Class A rankings. They played Tug Valley Tuesday night and travel to Wetzel County Friday for a 6 p.m. game against Valley.
River View (3-2) will not play this week with the school closed but sits at 18th through five games.
Coming off a win in the first game at the new Vic Nystrom Stadium Mount View (1-3) is ranked 30th in Class A ahead of a home game against Buffalo.
Montcalm (0-5) searched for its first win of the season Saturday when the 34th-ranked Generals make the trip to Wahama for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
WVSSAC Football Rankings
Class AAA
Rank School Rating W L T PF PA Pts Bonus
1 University 14 1 0 0 46 14 12 2
2 Spng Valley 13.5 2 0 0 64 27 24 3
3 Hurricane 12.5 2 0 0 81 45 24 1
4 Bridgeport 12 4 0 0 221 82 39 9
5 Cabell Mid 11.33 3 0 0 173 61 33 1
6 Spng Mills 10.4 4 1 0 238 98 48 4
7 Musselman 10 4 1 0 209 94 45 5
8 Wheeling Park 9.4 4 1 0 196 81 42 5
9 Martinsburg 9.33 2 1 0 126 55 24 4
10 John Marshall 9.2 4 1 0 234 81 45 1
11 Oak Hill 9 1 0 0 34 26 9 0
12 Ripley 8.75 3 1 0 104 62 33 2
13 GB East 8.6 4 1 0 229 86 42 1
14 Parkersburg 6.2 3 2 0 140 157 27 4
15 Princeton 5.5 2 2 0 145 97 21 1
16 Hampshire 5 2 3 0 86 168 24 1
17 Washington 4.2 2 3 0 166 171 21 0
18 Jefferson 3.5 1 3 0 95 152 12 2
19 Lincoln Co 3 1 2 0 40 66 9 0
19 W Wilson 3 1 3 0 41 141 12 0
21 Pk-burg So 2.6 1 4 0 118 204 12 1
22 Brooke 2.4 1 4 0 100 142 12 0
23 Buck-Upshur 1.8 1 4 0 42 220 9 0
24 Hedgesville 0 0 5 0 10 229 0 0
24 Huntington 0 0 4 0 51 130 0 0
24 Morgantown 0 0 1 0 9 42 0 0
24 Preston 0 0 5 0 25 141 0 0
Class AA
Rank School Rating W L T PF PA Pts Bonus
1 Bluefield 12.25 4 0 0 163 83 45 4
2 Frankfort 12.2 5 0 0 173 65 54 7
3 Liberty-R 9.8 5 0 0 206 81 39 10
4 Oak Glen 9.5 3 1 0 140 99 30 8
5 Keyser 9.2 4 1 0 252 122 42 4
6 RC Byrd 9 4 1 0 196 97 39 6
6 Chapmanville R 9 1 0 0 20 6 9 0
8 North Marion 8.75 3 1 0 127 76 30 5
9 Lewis Co 7.6 3 2 0 45 86 33 5
10 Clay Co 7.2 4 1 0 184 50 36 0
11 Lincoln 6.33 2 1 0 78 77 18 1
12 Elkins 6.2 3 2 0 116 92 27 4
13 Independence 5.8 3 2 0 232 102 24 5
13 Braxton County 5.8 3 2 0 102 41 27 2
15 Liberty-H 5.4 3 2 0 153 104 24 3
16 Westside 5.33 2 1 0 121 87 15 1
17 Fairmont Sr 5.25 2 2 0 154 135 18 3
18 Shady Spring 4.75 2 2 0 57 121 18 1
19 Wayne 4.5 1 1 0 18 65 9 0
20 Pt Pleasant 4.33 1 2 0 92 95 12 1
21 Poca 4 1 1 0 54 68 6 2
22 Grafton 3.4 2 3 0 78 115 15 2
23 Scott 2.25 1 3 0 52 93 6 3
23 Nicholas Co 2.25 1 3 0 84 139 9 0
25 Weir 1.8 1 4 0 120 209 6 3
25 Wyo East 1.8 1 4 0 97 181 6 3
27 E. Fairmont1.6 1 4 0 72 137 6 2
28 Roane Co 1.5 1 3 0 60 91 6 0
29 PikeView 1.2 1 4 0 56 174 6 0
30 Winfield 0 0 1 0 28 59 0 0
30 Mingo Cen 0 0 2 0 50 62 0 0
30 Logan 0 0 2 0 18 42 0 0
30 Philip Barbour 0 0 4 0 10 162 0 0
30 Berkley Spngs 0 0 4 0 61 198 0 0
Class A
Rank School Rating W L T PF PA Pts Bonus
1 Doddridge County 8.8 5 0 0 160 15 36 8
2 Tug Valley 8.5 2 0 0 44 32 15 2
3 GB West 8.4 5 0 0 243 58 36 6
4 St.Marys 7 4 1 0 176 66 30 5
4 Buffalo 7 2 0 0 59 14 12 2
4 Tygarts Valley 7 5 0 0 258 56 30 5
7 Williamstown 6.75 3 1 0 122 91 21 6
7 Petersburg 6.75 3 1 0 111 91 21 6
9 E. Hardy 6.25 3 1 0 86 28 18 7
10 Midland Trail 6 1 0 0 21 2 6 0
10 Summers Co 6 3 1 0 80 48 21 3
10 Ja. Monroe 6 1 0 0 53 0 6 0
13 Wirt County 5.75 3 1 0 155 57 18 5
14 Tolsia 5.67 2 1 0 112 42 15 2
15 Gilmer Co 4.8 3 2 0 140 124 18 6
16 Moorefield 4.67 2 1 0 82 40 12 2
17 Man 4.5 1 1 0 28 43 9 0
18 River View 4.4 3 2 0 94 114 21 1
19 Pendleton Co 4.25 2 2 0 96 80 15 2
20 Ritchie Co 4.2 3 2 0 136 55 18 3
21 Sherman 4 2 2 0 102 112 15 1
21 Madonna 4 3 2 0 148 146 18 2
21 Van 4 2 1 0 123 95 12 0
24 Wh Cen Cath 3.2 2 3 0 81 122 12 4
25 Tyler Cons 2.8 2 3 0 102 130 12 2
26 Cameron 2.6 2 3 0 146 137 12 1
26 S. Harrison 2.6 2 3 0 105 125 12 1
26 Pocahontas Co 2.6 2 3 0 104 151 12 1
29 Wahama Cou 2.4 2 3 0 167 161 12 0
30 Magnolia 2 1 4 0 95 172 6 4
30 Mount View 2 1 3 0 61 95 6 2
32 Valley (Wetzel) 1.5 1 3 0 95 165 6 0
33 Richwood 1.2 1 4 0 114 169 6 0
34 Webster Co 0 0 5 0 18 340 0 0
34 Calhoun Co 0 0 4 0 40 182 0 0
34 Hannan 0 0 2 0 20 62 0 0
34 Hundred 0 0 5 0 44 264 0 0
34 Meadow Br. 0 0 1 0 2 21 0 0
34 Montcalm 0 0 5 0 42 207 0 0
34 Paden City 0 0 2 0 50 114 0 0
34 Tucker City 0 0 3 0 40 114 0 0
34 Trinity Chr. 0 0 1 0 12 44 0 0
34 Ravenswood 0 0 5 0 26 182 0 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.