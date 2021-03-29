BLUEFIELD — Reinhardt University used a strong third quarter to run past Bluefield College 50-10, Saturday at Mitchell Stadium in a Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division game.
Kickoff was delayed for three hours, 45 minutes due to lightning in Bluefield. Once underway the Rams and Eagles went to battle.
Reinhardt took the lead with 8:58 to play in the first on a 39-yard field goal. After punting their first two series the Rams began their third series at the Reinhardt after a Eagles punt and a penalty. On the first play Bryce Verble threw for the end zone but the pass was picked off by Reinhardt on the final play of the first quarter.
Later in the quarter the Rams drove from their own four to the Reinhardt 10 before the drive stalled. Tanner Griffith booted a 26-yard field goal to put Bluefield on the board with 6:39 to play in the second.
Reinhardt responded with a TD and PAT to go ahead 17-3. The Eagles drove again deep into Bluefield territory and the field goal attempt by RU bounded off his offensive line into the hands of Bodan N’Dalla, who tossed to Charles Turner, who raced to midfield with 1:03 to play before halftime.
Verble connected with Antonio Strickland down to the 30, and then passed to Christian Quirley down to the 19. Verble rushed to the 11 with 25 seconds left. Verble then found Strickland in the right corner of the end zone for the score with eight seconds to go. Griffith’s extra point made it 17-10.
Reinhardt scored on a 35-yard pass play on its first possession of the third quarter to move ahead 23-10. Reinhardt then intercepted the ball on the next play and returned it for a score.
The PAT again failed and the lead went to 29-10 with 12:35 on the third quarter clock. Another BC interception led to another Reinhardt touchdown and the extra point made it 36-10 with 9:10 to go in the third.
Reinhardt scored again on a long TD pass after a BC interception to make it 43-10.
Forty seconds into the fourth quarter Reinhardt ran for a touchdown to make it 50-10.
Verble was 21-of-45 passing for 214 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. Strickland hauled in nine passes for 42 yards and a score. Christian Quirley caught seven passes for 23 yards. Cadence Lampp led BC in rushing with 40 yards. DaMarcus Wimbush led Bluefield with eight tackles and Logan Patron had seven.
Prior to the game Bluefield College recognized seniors Anthony Durham, Michael Everett, Tanner Griffith, Maclaine Kirkley, Matthew Mainville, Lowell Patron Jr., Charles Turner, and Wimbush. Senior members of the marching band and cheer team were also recognized.
Saturday’s game was the final home game of the unconventional 2020 season, which saw Bluefield College and the MSC Appalachian Division play in the winter-spring of 2021.
The Rams’ final two games are on the road, next week at Union (Ky.) and the following week at Faulkner (Ala.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.