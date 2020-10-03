BLUEFIELD — The offense of the Bluefield High School football team could not be stopped Friday night at Mitchell Stadium, racking up 643 yards on visiting Point Pleasant.
The Beavers had numerous big plays on offense throughout the game and cruised past their opponent 46-28 to remain undefeated.
Through the air Bluefield (4-0) racked up 353 yards, including five plays of at least 25 yards. The rushing attack had 290 yards, including five plays of more than 25 yards.
Bluefield jumped out early on Point Pleasant (1-2) scoring the first 25 points of the game and holding a commanding lead from there.
Beavers quarterback Carson Deeb threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns along with an eight-yard designed run to open the scoring halfway through the first quarter.
Point Pleasant struggled to defend the slants Bluefield ran and Deeb connected on a nine-yard touchdown pass to Ryker Brown with two minutes left in the first.
A fumble after a reception on the first play of the drive was recovered by Bluefield’s Dakota Stroupe and Deeb went on to hit Juwaun Green for a 52-yard score.
Green had 125 yards receiving on six catches and also caught a four-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
Deeb connected with Jacorian Green for three long passes on the night including a 49-yard touchdown reception with less than five minutes left in the first half. Green finished the night as the top target with eight catches for 164 yards.
Point Pleasant battled back mainly relying on the legs of quarterback Hunter Bush. He finished with 118 yards rushing and 138 through the air.
He scored the opening touchdown for Point Pleasant halfway through the second quarter on a designed quarterback run and then found Trey Peck for a 39-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute until halftime.
The Beavers were also finding success on the ground with 120 yards in the first half and 170 in the second half with six players carrying the rock.
Jaeon Flack broke off a pair of big runs including a 54-yarder late in the fourth quarter for the Beavers’ final score. Flack finished with a game-high 119 yards on just seven carries.
Bluefield’s Jacob Martin scored the lone touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a three-yard run and had 44 yards rushing for the game.
Deeb and Amir Hairston also went over 40 yards rushing for the Beavers with 42 and 77, respectively.
In the second half Point Pleasant found its groove running the ball led by Bush and Evan Roach as it finished with 220 yards, 140 in the second half.
Bush scored on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter and then Roach found Zane Wamsley for a short pass that turned into a 23-yard touchdown after evading numerous defenders.
Roach had 73 yards on the ground and the one pass for a touchdown with Wamsley catching 10 passes for 79 yards.
The Bluefield defense was able to limit the big plays for Point Pleasant to only five of 20 yards or more with Point Pleasant punting the ball four times. Bluefield didn’t punt once and only had one penalty accepted against them.
Bluefield heads on the road next week but will stay in the county making only a short trek to PikeView.
At Mitchell Stadium
Point Pleasant….0 14 0 14 — 28
Bluefield……….. 19 13 7 7 — 46
Scoring
First Quarter
B — Carson Deeb 8-yard run (kick missed) 5:24
B —Ryker Brown 9-yard pass from Deeb (Jackson Wills kick) 1:59
B — Juwaun Green 52-yard pass from Deeb (kick missed) 1:37
Second Quarter
B — Ju. Green 4-yard pass from Deeb (kick missed) 8:48
PP — Hunter Bush 3-yard run (Ellie Wood kick) 5:44
B — Jacorian Green 49-yard pass from Deeb (Wills kick) 4:43
PP — Trey Peck 39-yard pass from Bush (Wood kick) 42.7
Third Quarter
B — Jacob Martin 3-yard run (Wills kick) 3:04
Fourth Quarter
PP — Bush 1-yard run (Wood kick) 3:21
B — Jaeon Flack 54-yard run (Wills kick) 3:00
PP — Zane Wamsley 23-yard pass from Evan Roach (Wood kick) 1:23
———
Team Statistics
First downs: PP 19; B 19. Rush-Yards: PP 41-220; B 26-290. Pass yards: PP 161; B 353. Comp-Att-Int: PP 17-23-0; B 20-26-0. Fumbles-lost: PP 2-1; B 1-0. Penalty-Yards: PP 4-26; B 1-15. Punts-Avg.: PP 4-31; B none.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: PP Hunter Bush 19-118, Evan Roach 10-73, Brooks Pearson 5-16, Preston Taylor 2-10, Zane Wamsley 2-8, Trey Peck 1-5, Team 2-(-10). B Jaeon Flack 7-119, Amir Hairston 7-77, Jacob Martin 5-44, Carson Deeb 3-42, Shawn Mitchell 2-12, Gaige Sisk 1-(-1), Team 1-(-3).
Passing: PP Hunter Bush 16-22-0 int-138-1 td, Evan Roach 1-1-0 int-23-1 td. B Carson Deeb 19-25-0 int-344-4 td, Ryker Brown 1-1-0 int-9-0 td.
Receiving: PP Zane Wamsley 10-79, Trey Peck 2-42, Joel Beatti 2-13, Zander Watson 1-16, Tristan Rupe 1-6, Saiquon Olivial 1-5.
B Jacorian Green 8-164, Juwaun Green 6-125, Ryker Brown 3-27, Gaige Sisk 1-21, Logan Hyder 1-9, Amir Hairston 1-7.
Turnovers: PP none;B Dakota Stroupe fumble recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.