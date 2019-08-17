BLUEFIELD — Five runs in the final two innings proved to be too much for the Bluefield Blue Jays in a 9-4 loss to the Greeneville Reds Saturday night at Bowen Field.
The Jays (27-29) went down 4-0 before scoring four times in the sixth but the Reds (22-33) responded with three in the eighth and two in the ninth.
A bases loaded walk gave the Blue Jays their first run in the sixth inning and was followed by a two-run single from Davis Schroeder. An RBI single by Ryan Sloniger rounded out the Jays scoring for the game.
The Blue Jays had to make the most of their opportunities to keep the game close with only six hits while the Reds had 18 against four Bluefield hurlers.
Naswell Paulino went 3 2/3 innings in his fifth start of the season allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts. He was relieved by Juan Acosta who gave up two runs while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings and Meliton Reyes picked up the loss allowing three runs on six hits in two innings of work. Luis Alvarez allowed two runs in the ninth.
Eric Rivera was the lone Jay with two hits including a double which was the only extra base hit for the team. Spencer Horwitz increased his league-leading RBI total of 45 with a bases loaded walk.
The three-game series loss to the Reds drops the Blue Jays further away from a potential playoff spot and in third place in the Appalachian League East Division one game about the Princeton Rays.
The Blue Jays remain at home for a three-game series against the Bristol Pirates with first pitch today at 5:30 p.m.
Bristol 7, Princeton 2
PRINCETON — The Princeton Rays could not string together hits Saturday night leading to only two runs in a loss to the Bristol Pirates at Hunnicutt Field.
The Pirates (28-28) had 15 hits and were able to string together enough of them to score seven runs while the P-Rays (26-30) only managed nine hits. A night after not having a hit in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position the Rays had three hits in 10 at-bats.
P-Rays starter Seth Johnson allowed one unearned run in his two innings with one strikeout. Reliever Brayden Theriot gave up two runs on four hits in two innings and Bryan Herrera allowed three runs in two innings.
The first run for the Rays came in the sixth when Jake Guenther was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Jhosner Vargas. The Rays added a run in the eighth when Guenther doubled and came home on a single by Gionti Turner.
Vargas and Angelo Armenta were the two Rays hitters with two hits on the night.
Mitchell Walters threw two scoreless innings and Vincent Byrd allowed one run in the ninth while striking out one.
The home stand continues for the Rays with a three-game series against the Elizabethton Twins beginning today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.