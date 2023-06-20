BLUEFIELD — Local seasoned vets had always known the rivalry as the ‘Mercer Cup,’ while those of a younger generation now know it as ‘The Feud,’ but one thing is for certain when the teams from Bluefield and Princeton meet on an Appalachian League diamond, the play will be entertaining.
This was displayed over the weekend as the current Ridge Runners and Whistle Pigs met for the first two of eight matchups this summer, Princeton taking game one 3-2 and Bluefield winning in dramatic fashion on Father’s Day, 8-5.
In Saturday’s game, the Whistle Pigs struck first and held on late for the one-run victory. All the Princeton scoring would come in back-to-back innings. Kansas Jayhawk outfielder Mike Koszewski’s two-run double in the 2nd, followed by a wild play in the 3rd where Jesse Robinson Jr., the VCU product would score from second base after a send to left off the bat of Missouri Tiger Cam Careswell, resulted in an error.
Bluefield would answer with a run in the 4th and 5th innings, respectively. Trailing 3-0, the Ridge Runner first baseman Blake Guerin would reach after being hit by a pitch. Bryce Knox would follow with a double, moving Guerin to third with one out. Indian Hoosier Joey Brenczewski, who would play hero later in the weekend, would find his first RBI of the season, sending a sacrifice fly to center to plate Guerin, cutting the deficit to two.
The Ridge Runners would small ball their final run of the day together in the 5th when designated hitter Tyvon Moore would reach via the leadoff walk. After a pair of strikeouts, USC Trojan Bryce Grudzielanek’s single would be matched by Miami of Ohio’s Tommy Harrison’s single to score Moore, making it a 3-2 game.
That would end up the final as the Princeton relief pitchers Coy Martin, Andrew Cotten, and Caden Parker would shut the door, keeping their county rivals scoreless through the final four and 1/3rd innings. Martin’s two and 1/3rd, three-hit, two-strikeout work would end the Shorter Hawk his first Appalachian League victory.
In Sunday’s Father’s Day seven-inning affair, it would be a seesaw battle, down to the final pitch.
For the second straight evening, the Whistle Pigs would strike first. In the third, Robinson would again give the visitors an early lead, as he would reach with a one-out double to left and then was sent home by another one-out double to left, this time off the bat of West Virginia Mountaineer Ellis Garcia, his 5th RBI of the season. Careswell would follow with his own single and 12th RBI of the year, giving Princeton a 2-0 lead.
The score would freeze there until the bottom of the 5th, when the Ridge Runners would fire up the train.
A Guerin walk, followed by a Grudzielanek double, would set the table for Boston College Eagle James Hackett. The left-handed third baseman would send a chopper to first that would be misplayed for an error. After the dust had settled, a run was home, and runners were at the corners for Breenczewski, who would bring home his first RBI of the day and third of the year to tie the game at two apiece.
That tie was short-lived as the very next hitter KaiKea Harrison, would give the home team their first lead of the weekend. The Hawaiian Hammer would send Princeton relief pitcher Griffin Miller’s last hurl of the day high and deep over the right-centerfield wall for his first home run of the year, scoring three to give Bluefield a 5-2 advantage.
The score would stay there until the top of the seventh when the Whistle Pigs would reemerge from hibernation.
With steady Bluefield closer Jacob Vogel on the bump, the eight and nine hitters of the Princeton order, Phoenix Meza and AJ Solomon, would lead off the inning with singles, setting the table for the top of the lineup.
After both Meza and Solomon would find themselves in scoring position after a Ridge Runner error, leadoff hitting left fielder Spencer Bartel would bring Meza home on an infield single, closing the gap to two with still no outs.
The very next hitter, Jesse Robinson Jr. would ground into a fielder’s choice to score Solomon from third to cut the Bluefield lead to one, 5-4. Garcia would then reach on a throwing error in the infield to give Princeton runners at second and third with still just one away.
A Vogel balk would bring home Robinson for the tying run and the go-ahead run in Garcia to third with the cleanup hitter at the plate. But the six foot seven Vogel would calm to strikeout both Careswell and DH Tucker Moore to keep the game knotted at five.
For the second Sunday in a row, the Ridge Runner were on the cusp of an extra-inning game.
Guerin would reach on the one-out walk, then was replaced by a pinch-runner in speedy Tyvon Moore. Grudzielanek would battle off a couple of great pitches by Princeton hurler Drew Norris to earn a walk putting the winning run at second with still only one out.
Norris would calm momentarily, striking out Hackett for the second out.
But it was only momentarily.
The switch-hitting first baseman Brenczewski would then turn a 1-1 fastball from Norris around, sending it over the right-field fence for his first home run of the summer and an 8-5 game-winner.
“I thought we played pretty well in the comeback win on Sunday,” stated Ridge Runner Manager and long-time Major League coach John McLaren. “This team has spirit, a great attitude, and supports each other, we must continue to get in shape and find everyone’s role in the grand scheme. There are some great pieces in place here.”
When looking back at the entertaining weekend, Princeton skipper Kevin Boles was optimistic.
“It was a very competitive series by both clubs,” mentioned Boles, who managed the AAA Syracuse Mets in 2022. “We pitched well and played solid defense overall. Missed some opportunities at the plate but overall managed our at-bats well.”
Both teams will be on the road today and Wednesday before returning to Mercer County on Thursday and Friday. Bluefield (3-7) will travel to Burlington, Princeton (5-7) to Elizabethton to begin the week, and the Ridge Runners will host the River Riders the same night the Whistle Pigs host the Sock Puppets.
‘The Feud’ reignites this Saturday and Sunday at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, both games beginning at 6 pm.
Game 1 Saturday –
PRN – 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 6 0 10
BLU – 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 3 7
WP – Martin (1-0)
LP – Allen (0-2)
S – Parker (2)
Peters, Martin (5), Cotten (8), Parker (9), and Amaro
Allen, Caughey (4), Broderson (5), Reynolds(8), Katskee (9) and Harrison and Ramppen (9)
HR – None
Game 2 Sunday –
PRN – 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 10 1 6
BLU – 0 0 0 5 0 0 3 8 8 2 6
WP – Vogel (1-0)
LP – Norris (0-1)
S – None
Stretch, Miller (4), Collins (6), Norris (7), and Leone
Walker, Hendrickx (4), Hamilton (5), Coiner (6), Vogel (7), and Ramppen
HR – K. Harrison (1st) in 4th, Brenczewski (1st) in 7th
