BLUEFIELD — With two weeks left in the high school football regular season in West Virginia Bluefield High has moved up to second in the WVSSAC football rankings.
The Beavers (5-1) dropped from the top spot of the Class AA rankings last week after their first loss of the season but moved up two spots following their 35-9 win over Oak Hill last Friday.
The other team in the area that is currently in a playoff spot is Princeton (4-2). The Tigers are 11th in Class AAA moving up three spots after last week’s win over Lincoln County with a game against No. 15 Greenbrier East Friday.
In Class AA PikeView (1-6) remain 33rd after a loss to River View last Friday. The Panthers travel to No. 17 Lincoln today before hosting Wahama Saturday at 1 p.m.
River View (4-2) moved up to 17th in Class A in this week’s ranking after the win over PikeView with its next game scheduled for Friday against Mount View. It will be the second meeting of the season between the McDowell County rivals, the Raiders won the first game 8-0.
The Golden Knights (2-5) dropped two spots to 28th in this week’s ranking after their loss to Tolsia Friday.
James Monroe (1-1) sits at 26th in the rankings having not played a game since October 6 as the team had go into a preventative quarantined after an opponent’s player tested positive and then couldn’t play this week with Monroe County moving to orange on the County Alert System.
Following its first win of the season Montcalm (1-7) dropped last week’s game and is ranked 38th in Class A. The Generals host Clay-Batelle Friday.
Class AAA
Rank School Rating W L T Scored Allowed Points Bonus
1 South Charleston 13.25 4 0 0 194 66 48 5
2 Cabell Midland 12.75 4 0 0 201 81 45 6
3 Martinsburg 12 4 1 0 287 82 48 12
4 Musselman 11.86 6 1 0 316 101 69 14
5 Wheeling Park 11.29 6 1 0 278 129 66 13
6 Spring Valley 11.2 4 1 0 158 64 48 8
7 Bridgeport 10.6 4 1 0 231 117 39 14
8 Spring Mills 9.86 5 2 0 308 194 60 9
9 Parkersburg 9.14 5 2 0 223 179 48 16
10 George Washington 8.67 2 1 0 104 112 24 2
11 Princeton 8.33 4 2 0 267 144 45 5
12 Ripley 7.86 5 2 0 181 119 51 4
13 John Marshall 7.38 5 3 0 342 224 57 2
14 Hurricane 7.2 3 2 0 131 139 33 3
15 Greenbrier East 7.13 5 3 0 360 234 54 3
16 Morgantown 6.5 2 2 0 145 144 21 5
16 University 6.5 2 2 0 129 78 24 2
18 Jefferson 6.14 3 4 0 185 257 36 7
19 Washington 6.13 4 4 0 250 230 42 7
20 Oak Hill 6 2 2 0 85 137 21 3
21 St. Albans 5.5 2 2 0 45 90 21 1
22 Lincoln County 5.33 3 3 0 134 150 27 5
23 Capital 4.33 1 2 0 50 65 12 1
24 Riverside 3.25 1 3 0 51 98 12 1
25 Huntington 3.14 2 5 0 144 187 21 1
26 Hampshire 3.13 2 6 0 153 271 24 1
27 Parkersburg South 1.86 1 6 0 158 292 12 1
28 Buckhannon-Upshur 1.8 1 4 0 42 220 9 0
29 Brooke 1.71 1 6 0 142 264 12 0
29 Woodrow Wilson 1.71 1 6 0 141 276 12 0
31 Preston 1.5 1 7 0 62 230 9 3
32 Hedgesville 0 0 7 0 10 366 0 0
Class AA
Rank School Rating Won Lost Tied Scored Allowed Points Bonus
1 Sissonville 11.75 4 0 0 190 109 42 5
2 Bluefield 11.17 5 1 0 206 121 57 10
3 Frankfort 11.13 7 1 0 270 124 69 20
4 Oak Glen 10.5 5 1 0 259 134 51 12
5 Liberty (Raleigh) 10.33 6 0 0 237 95 48 14
6 Fairmont Senior 9.29 5 2 0 254 166 48 17
7 Keyser 9.25 6 2 0 405 230 60 14
8 North Marion 8.29 5 2 0 224 120 48 10
9 Robert C. Byrd 8 5 2 0 230 139 48 8
10 Poca 7.8 4 1 0 139 89 30 9
11 Clay County 7.57 6 1 0 281 71 51 2
12 Elkins 7.17 4 2 0 155 126 33 10
13 Braxton County 7 5 2 0 190 48 42 7
14 Independence 6.83 4 2 0 274 102 33 8
15 Point Pleasant 6.8 3 2 0 170 144 27 7
16 Liberty (Harrison) 6.33 4 2 0 172 118 33 5
17 Lincoln 5.25 2 2 0 92 96 18 3
18 Lewis County 4.88 3 5 0 65 186 33 6
19 Westside 4.25 2 2 0 147 121 15 2
20 Herbert Hoover 4 2 2 0 134 77 15 1
21 Berkeley Springs 3.67 2 4 0 155 254 18 4
22 Chapmanville Regional 3.6 2 3 0 88 151 18 0
23 Mingo Central 3.33 1 2 0 78 84 6 4
23 Wayne 3.33 2 4 0 86 186 18 2
23 Shady Spring 3.33 2 4 0 84 194 18 2
26 Grafton 3.25 3 5 0 138 176 21 5
27 East Fairmont 3 2 6 0 123 201 18 6
28 Nicholas County 2.71 2 5 0 125 233 18 1
29 Roane County 2.67 2 4 0 100 142 15 1
30 Wyoming East 2 1 4 0 97 181 6 4
31 Scott 1.57 1 6 0 66 153 6 5
32 Weir 1.29 1 6 0 146 302 6 3
33 PikeView 1 1 6 0 76 256 6 1
34 Winfield 0 0 4 0 62 155 0 0
34 Logan 0 0 3 0 46 81 0 0
34 Philip Barbour 0 0 4 0 10 162 0 0
34 Nitro 0 0 4 0 80 182 0 0
Class A
Rank School Rating Won Lost Tied Scored Allowed Points Bonus
1 Doddridge County 9.6 5 0 0 160 15 36 12
2 Greenbrier West 8.88 8 0 0 406 84 54 17
3 Tug Valley 8.67 3 0 0 82 64 21 5
4 Williamstown 8 5 1 0 178 109 33 15
4 St. Marys 8 7 1 0 297 86 48 16
6 Midland Trail 7.75 3 1 0 90 42 24 7
7 East Hardy 7 5 1 0 146 36 30 12
7 Buffalo 7 5 1 0 142 62 33 9
9 Tygarts Valley 6.43 6 1 0 322 95 36 9
10 Petersburg 6.29 4 3 0 196 220 33 11
11 Tolsia 6.17 4 2 0 184 96 30 7
11 Pendleton County 6.17 4 2 0 177 109 27 10
13 Ritchie County 6.13 6 2 0 275 107 39 10
14 Clay-Battelle 6 2 1 0 103 63 12 6
15 Wirt County 5.67 4 2 0 209 95 24 10
15 Summers County 5.67 4 2 0 112 81 27 7
17 River View 5.5 4 2 0 136 134 30 3
18 Madonna 5.29 5 2 0 272 166 30 7
19 Moorefield 5 3 2 0 127 90 21 4
20 Gilmer County 4.57 4 3 0 225 171 24 8
20 Wheeling Central Catholic 4.57 4 3 0 151 159 27 5
22 Sherman 4.43 4 3 0 183 167 27 4
23 Cameron 4.29 4 3 0 224 184 24 6
24 Meadow Bridge 4.2 3 2 0 192 91 18 3
25 Trinity Christian 3.75 2 2 0 85 85 12 3
26 James Monroe 3.5 1 1 0 85 38 6 1
27 Wahama 3.13 4 4 0 290 251 24 1
28 Mount View 2.71 2 5 0 115 150 15 4
29 Van 2.6 2 3 0 137 183 12 1
30 South Harrison 2.33 2 4 0 111 179 12 2
31 Magnolia 2.25 2 6 0 146 280 12 6
31 Man 2.25 1 3 0 61 125 9 0
33 Pocahontas County 2.14 2 5 0 113 243 12 3
34 Richwood 1.88 2 6 0 177 294 15 0
35 Tyler Consolidates 1.75 2 6 0 148 227 12 2
36 Valley (Wetzel) 1.71 2 5 0 130 249 12 0
37 Tucker County 1.2 1 4 0 108 159 6 0
38 Montcalm 0.75 1 7 0 126 355 6 0
39 Hannan 0 0 3 0 38 103 0 0
39 Calhoun County 0 0 6 0 54 292 0 0
39 Webster County 0 0 8 0 58 543 0 0
39 Hundred 0 0 8 0 58 405 0 0
39 Paden City 0 0 2 0 50 114 0 0
39 Ravenswood 0 0 8 0 47 294 0
