BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield and Princeton High football teams have qualified for the 2020 playoffs as the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission released the playoff brackets for all three classifications.
Bluefield (5-1) will make its fourth consecutive playoff appearance and eighth in nine years as the second seed in Class AA. The Beavers will host 15-seed Clay County at Mitchell Stadium in their first game since October 23.
This will be the first meeting ever for these teams and tenth appearance ever in the playoffs for the Panthers while the Beavers are 62-19 in the playoffs along with the straight appearances in the state title game.
In its first playoff appearance since 2015 Princeton (6-2) will be heading up to Wheeling Island to take on Wheeling Park (7-1). The Tigers are the 10th-seed and the Patriots are the seventh-seed.
The teams have played five times with Wheeling Park winning from 2015-18 and Princeton securing its lone victory in a playoff matchup in 2000. The Tigers come into the game on a five-game winning streak while the Patriots have not lost since their first game of the season.
Even though the WVSSAC made a change late Friday that all teams could be in the playoffs even if they were orange or red on the COVID-19 Saturday Education Map those teams will only be able to play if their counties lower to gold or better by game day on the daily map.
The date of the games will be confirmed today at a meeting of all the coaches as teams have the opportunity to play next Sunday in the hope that their county improves on the color-coded map.
If a team has not improved from orange or red they will have to forfeit their playoff game and their opponent will advance to the next round.
The release of the playoff pairings also came with the final rankings of the season for all football teams in the Mountain State.
River View (4-4) was the closest team to the playoffs coming into the final week at 20th in Class A but had to forfeit the game against Sherman as officials did not show up. The Raiders finished the season ranked 24th.
Mount View (4-6) wrapped up its season with a solid victory over Summers County but stayed in 26th as the Golden Knights had suffered a loss earlier in the week to Class AAA Lincoln County.
Dropping a pair of games this week in their first action since October 6 James Monroe (1-3) moved down to 35th in the rankings while Montcalm (1-9) ended the season with a one-point loss to Webster County to finish 40th.
In Class AA PikeView (2-8) picked up a win to finish their season but remained 34th in the rankings.
Playoff Pairings
Class AAA
No. 16 John Marshall at No. 1 Cabell Midland
No. 15 Ripley at No. 2 South Charleston
No. 14 University at No. 3 Musselman
No. 13 George Washington at No. 4 Martinsburg
No. 12 Washington at No. 5 Bridgeport
No. 11 Hurricane at No. 6 Spring Valley
No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 Wheeling Park
No. 9 Spring Mills at No. 8 Parkersburg
Class AA
No. 16 Elkins at No. 1 Sissonville
No. 15 Clay County at No. 2 Bluefield
No. 14 Independence at No. 3 Frankfort
No. 13 Herbert Hoover at No. 4 Liberty Raleigh
No. 12 Point Pleasant at No. 5 Oak Glen
No. 11 Braxton County at No. 6 Fairmont Senior
No. 10 North Marion at No. 7 Keyser
No. 9 Poca at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd
Class A
No. 16 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Tug Valley
No. 15 Madonna at No. 2 Greenbrier West
No. 14 East Hardy at No. 3 Doddridge County
No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 4 St. Marys
No. 12 Buffalo at No. 5 Midland Trail
No. 11 Tolsia at No. 6 Williamstown
No. 10. Wirt County at No. 7 Ritchie County
No. 9 Moorefield at No. 8 Pendleton County
Final Football Rankings
Class AAA
Rank School Rating Won Lost Tied Scored Allowed Points Bonus
1 Cabell Midland 13.6 5 0 0 272 94 57 11
2 South Charleston 13.4 5 0 0 250 74 60 7
3 Musselman 12.43 6 1 0 316 101 69 18
4 Martinsburg 12.2 4 1 0 287 82 48 13
5 Bridgeport 12.14 6 1 0 315 145 63 22
6 Spring Valley 12 4 1 0 158 64 48 12
7 Wheeling Park 12 7 1 0 328 149 78 18
8 Parkersburg 10.25 6 2 0 260 199 60 22
9 Spring Mills 10 5 2 0 308 194 60 10
10 Princeton 9.88 6 2 0 344 158 69 10
11 Hurricane 8.83 4 2 0 153 156 45 8
12 Washington 7.33 5 4 0 292 237 54 12
13 George Washington 7.2 3 2 0 138 140 30 6
14 University 7 3 3 0 188 160 36 6
15 Ripley 7 6 3 0 209 146 57 6
16 John Marshall 6.89 5 4 0 363 277 57 5
17 Morgantown 6.83 3 3 0 221 201 33 8
18 Greenbrier East 6.44 5 4 0 374 290 54 4
19 Oak Hill 6.17 3 3 0 120 195 33 4
20 Lincoln County 5.25 4 4 0 185 232 33 9
21 Jefferson 5 3 6 0 222 316 36 9
22 Capital High 4.33 1 2 0 50 65 12 1
23 Preston High 3.9 3 7 0 135 257 33 6
24 Huntington 3.89 3 6 0 203 229 33 2
25 St. Albans 3.67 2 4 0 78 195 21 1
26 Hampshire 2.5 2 8 0 169 337 24 1
27 Riverside 2.17 1 5 0 59 192 12 1
28 Woodrow Wilson 1.75 1 7 0 155 298 12 2
29 Parkersburg South 1.63 1 7 0 178 342 12 1
30 Buckhannon-Upshur 1.5 1 5 0 42 254 9 0
31 Brooke 1.33 1 8 0 181 332 12 0
32 Hedgesville 0 0 7 0 10 366 0 0
Class AA
Rank School Rating Won Lost Tied Scored Allowed Points Bonus
1 Sissonville 12.4 5 0 0 224 129 54 8
2 Bluefield 12.17 5 1 0 206 121 57 16
3 Frankfort 11.63 7 1 0 270 124 69 24
4 Liberty (Raleigh) 11 6 0 0 237 95 48 18
5 Oak Glen 10.71 6 1 0 308 141 60 15
6 Fairmont Senior 10.33 7 2 0 335 200 66 27
7 Keyser 10.33 7 2 0 461 251 72 21
8 Robert C. Byrd 9.89 7 2 0 309 188 66 23
9 Poca 8.57 6 1 0 153 96 48 12
10 North Marion 8.56 6 3 0 296 158 57 20
11 Braxton County 8 6 2 0 226 48 51 13
12 Point Pleasant 7.83 4 2 0 180 144 36 11
13 Herbert Hoover 7.71 5 2 0 180 103 39 15
14 Independence 7.57 5 2 0 336 110 45 8
15 Clay County 7.22 7 2 0 305 115 60 5
16 Elkins 7.13 5 3 0 217 174 42 15
17 Lewis County 6.2 5 5 0 125 199 51 11
18 Liberty (Harrison) 6 4 3 0 180 173 33 9
19 Berkeley Springs 5.14 3 4 0 182 261 30 6
20 Lincoln 4.88 4 4 0 222 192 36 3
21 Westside 4.75 2 2 0 147 121 15 4
22 Chapmanville 3.8 2 3 0 88 151 18 1
23 Wayne 3.5 2 4 0 86 186 18 3
24 Mingo Central 3.33 1 2 0 78 84 6 4
25 Nicholas County 3.22 3 6 0 179 289 24 5
26 Grafton 2.9 3 7 0 146 236 21 8
27 Shady Spring 2.86 2 5 0 111 222 18 2
28 Roane County 2.83 2 4 0 100 142 15 2
29 Weir 2.75 2 6 0 175 314 18 4
30 Logan 2.67 2 4 0 106 145 15 1
31 Scott 2.44 2 6 0 94 179 15 7
32 East Fairmont 2.4 2 8 0 150 266 18 6
33 Wyoming East 2 1 4 0 97 181 6 4
34 PikeView 1.5 2 8 0 158 367 12 3
35 Philip Barbour 0 0 7 0 38 291 0 0
35 Nitro 0 0 7 0 120 233 0 0
35 Winfield 0 0 6 0 69 178 0 0
Class A
Rank School Rating Won Lost Tied Scored Allowed Points Bonus
1 Tug Valley 9.67 3 0 0 82 64 21 8
2 Greenbrier West 9.63 8 0 0 406 84 54 23
3 Doddridge County 9.14 6 1 0 223 58 42 22
4 St. Marys 8.78 8 1 0 352 106 54 25
5 Midland Trail 8 4 1 0 125 45 30 10
6 Williamstown 7.14 5 2 0 192 142 33 17
7 Ritchie County 7.1 8 2 0 353 134 51 20
8 Pendleton County 7 5 2 0 198 123 33 16
14 Moorefield 6.83 4 2 0 151 99 33 8
10 Wirt County 6.71 5 2 0 257 102 30 17
11 Tolsia 6.67 4 2 0 184 96 30 10
12 Buffalo 6.57 5 2 0 156 81 33 13
13 Wheeling Central Catholic 6.44 6 3 0 233 186 39 19
14 East Hardy 6.43 5 2 0 160 57 30 15
15 Madonna 6.33 7 2 0 336 178 42 15
16 Tygarts Valley 6.33 7 2 0 367 158 42 15
17 Sherman 6.11 6 3 0 212 194 42 13
18 Petersburg 5.89 5 4 0 210 269 39 14
19 Summers County 5.43 4 3 0 126 114 27 11
20 Clay-Batelle 5 3 2 0 154 127 18 7
20 Gilmer County 5 5 4 0 290 229 30 15
22 Man 4.63 4 4 0 157 179 30 7
23 Cameron 4.43 4 3 0 224 184 24 7
24 River View 4.38 4 4 0 136 161 30 5
25 Waham 4.3 6 4 0 358 288 39 4
26 Mount View 4.1 4 6 0 194 207 27 14
27 Meadow Bridge 3.88 4 4 0 260 203 27 4
28 Trinity Christian 3.5 3 3 0 120 123 18 3
29 South Harrison 3.38 4 4 0 179 211 24 3
30 Richwood 2.67 3 6 0 208 316 21 3
31 Magnolia 2.25 2 6 0 146 280 12 6
32 Tyler Consolidated 2 2 6 0 148 227 12 4
33 Van 1.86 2 5 0 190 254 12 1
34 Pocahontas County 1.78 2 7 0 130 311 12 4
35 James Monroe 1.75 1 3 0 91 96 6 1
36 Valley (Wetzel) 1.71 2 5 0 130 249 12 0
37 Tucker County 0.86 1 6 0 116 188 6 0
38 Ravenswood 0.7 1 9 0 94 321 6 1
38 Webster County 0.7 1 9 0 108 633 6 1
40 Montcalm 0.6 1 9 0 185 443 6 0
41 Hannan 0 0 3 0 38 103 0 0
41 Calhoun County L 0 0 8 0 92 374 0 0
41 Hundred 0 0 8 0 58 405 0 0
41 Paden City 0 0 2 0 50 114 0 0
