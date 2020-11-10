Chris Pedigo had 14 years experience coaching at Princeton under Ted Spadaro and Randy Peek before finally taking the Tigers program reins in 2017.
He rebuilt it in his own image patiently, taking his lumps in the win column while his school record-setting offense gradually inspired the other levels and phases of Princeton’s overall game to catch up. This week the Tigers (6-2) will make their first post-season football appearance since 2015. Pedigo feels extraordinarily relieved and gratified.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity. We’re excited to keep playing,” Pedigo said.
Bluefield High School’s Fred Simon is no stranger to playoff time in West Virginia. The tenure he established is one of West Virginia’s finest of all time. He has led the Beavers to two state championships, the most recent being Bluefield’s 2017 state title win over Fairmont Senior at Wheeling Island Stadium.
This week, Bluefield (5-1) makes its fourth consecutive playoff appearance and eighth in nine years. In spite of his seniority, Simon has every reason to feel just as relieved and gratified as his Princeton colleague.
With the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic hanging over everyone’s heads at the beginning of the season, it was by no means apparent that a berth in West Virginia’s 2020 high school football playoffs would be attainable — by anyone.
Bluefield moves into the Class AA bracket as the No. 2 seed, opening at Mitchell Stadium against No. 15 Clay County (7-2) on Friday night. As long as they keep winning, the Beavers can enjoy a home field advantage until the Super Six games are played in Wheeling in the first weekend of December.
“We’re happy to be in the playoffs. We’re happy with the No. 2 seed and we’re home throughout. We’ll see who comes to Mitchell and go from there. Because it’s still crazy times,” said Simon, whose team hasn’t played since Oct. 23.
Princeton enters the Class AAA playoff field as the No. 10 seed, coming off a convincing 21-0 win over George Washington in Charleston this past Friday night. The Tigers are guaranteed at least one trip to Wheeling: they’re facing No. 7 Wheeling Park at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“Wheeling Park’s a really, really good football team and we feel like we’re a good football team and I think it should turn out to be a really good game,” said Pedigo.
That quarterfinal game will be kicking off at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. That is, unless Ohio County remains in Orange or Red, in which case the Patriots would be forced to forfeit to the Tigers, who would then advance to the next playoff round.
That’s the biggest wrinkle in this year’s playoffs: the the state’s official COVID-19 metrics map, which has been used all season to determine which West Virginia counties have been eligible to play high school sports throughout the autumn.
As of early Friday evening, the WVSSAC and State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch had been prodded by Governor Jim Justice to adhere to the state’s current color coded guidelines when determining playoff eligibility. At that time, seven of the top 16 teams in Class AAA would have been prohibited from participating due to their respective color codes. The initial result of those meetings was a plan to exclude any teams, regardless of ranking, if they were officially in orange and red at the time of the Saturday seeding process. The remainder of the bracket would the be filled by the remaining eligible teams in each classification, according to adjusted rank.
By 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, the WVSSAC had already changed course. The new plan was to seed the playoff brackets as ranked, without regard to orange and red categories. Threatened teams have until 5 p.m. next Saturday for their communities to take steps — including stepping up COVID-19 testing efforts — to get their county down to Gold, Yellow or Green status. If they fail to hit the mark, they forfeit.
This scenario could foreseeably result in a slew of first round games not being played at all. However, eliminating so many top-rated teams from the playoff brackets up front was another quandary. The WVSSAC’s final choice, said Simon, was probably the lesser of the two evils.
“[Friday’s first plan] probably eliminated teams that deserved to be in the playoffs. That’s all I can figure out. That’s their call and I’m not going to get involved in all of that. We’re in it. I’m glad that other teams that won games and deserved to be in it are in it. We’ll take it from there,” said Simon, who is unaware of any team ever having forfeited a WVSSAC playoff football game for any reason.
“We’re also playing on Sundays, which means these teams have a chance to get their numbers down by getting more testing done. That may not be a bad idea,” he said.
This year’s playoffs aren’t only on Sundays. Some games are being played on Saturdays. It’s all over the place. Hopefully, most of the games are going to get played.
Be that as it may, Simon admits that he’s pleased that the numbers have allowed the Beavers to begin the playoffs on a Friday night, thereby keeping the playoff rhythm as normal as possible in a time when so many abnormal adjustments have needed to be made. With any luck, the Beavers will be able to stick with that pattern.
“I’d much rather [play on a Friday] than play on a Sunday. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. But I’d much rather play on a Friday night because that’s what I think high school football is all about. Friday night games,” Simon said.
