Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon (left) will be taking the Beavers into the WVSSAC Class AA playoffs for the fourth straight time and eighth in nine seasons while Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo (right) is making his first playoff appearance in command of the Tigers, which last appeared in the Class AAA playoffs in 2015. Both coaches are grateful to have been able to navigate their respective teams to postseason appearances in spite of the unique challenges posed by the 2020 fall sports season in West Virginia.