PRINCETON — The Bluefield and Princeton girls soccer teams ended with a 2-2 draw after Thursday’s Mercer County rivals match at Everette K. Bailey Field, in Princeton.
The Lady Beavers’ Abby Matthews initiated scoring but the Tigers quickly got an equalizer from Autumn Beeman, who put one in the goal off a Hayley Collins assist.
Princeton got the 2-1 go-ahead on a penalty kick by Reagan Southers. Bluefield’s Abby Matthews ultimately tied the game at 2-all, also on a penalty kick.
It was a busy night in goal for both sides. Tigers goalkeeper Zoey Agnew collected seven saves while Lady Beavers goalkeeper Madison Lawson recorded eight saves on the evening.
Princeton hosts Shady Spring on Tuesday.
Boys Varsity Soccer
PikeView 3, MCA 2
GARDNER — The Panthers got a pair of goals from Jonathan Mitchell en route to a home field win versus Mercer Christian Academy .
Logan Johnson initiated scoring for PikeView in the fourth minute with a goal from Logan Johnson. The 1-0 lead held up through intermission.
Mitchell scored his first goal at the 55th minute and added his second at the 71st minute.
The Cavaliers (11-4) made a couple of runs at the Panthers in the waning minutes of the match but fell short of collecting the draw. Landon Murnahan struck first off a Shaye Basham assist in the 72nd minutes. Basham added another at the 74th minute off a Murnahan feed.
Karis Trump had eight saves in goal for the Cavaliers, who return to action Friday night at home versus Shady Spring. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.
Friday Football Games
Tazewell at Richlands, 7 p.m.
North Cross at Giles, 7 p.m.
Narrows at Parry McCluer,
7 p.m.
Van at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Jame Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
River View at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Open: Graham, Montcalm
