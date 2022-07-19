DANVILLE, Va. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners got a grand slam home run from David Meech in the fifth inning but the visitor’s road-win hopes got unraveled by the home standing Sock Puppets in an Appalachian League baseball game at Danville, on Tuesday night.
Elsewhere, the baked a 10-7 win over the visiting Princeton WhistlePigs at Johnson City.
Josh Heath went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Bluefield (18-22), which got 10 hits at Dan Daniels Memorial Park. Grant Votoyovich went 2-for-2 wth a double and an RBI.
Colby Guy (1-1) absorbed the loss for the Ridge Runners at the close.
In spite of falling short of victory, the WhistlePigs (18-23) did some impressive slugging at Johnson City, with six of their eight hits being extra base knocks.
Owen Blackledge had two hits for Princeton, including a solo homer in the sixth inning. Jag Burton added his own solo shot in the sixth, while Ronnie Belton III sent the visitors off with a bang instead of a whimper, cranking a three-run blast in the ninth inning. Woody Hadeen had two hits, including a triple.
Brett Karalius (1-4) picked up the loss after getting touched with five runs — four earned — off four hits in the seventh inning.
Bluefield returns to Danville today for an 11 a.m. matinee and Princeton returns to Johnson City tonight for a 7 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.