PRINCETON — For connoisseurs of prep basketball, the table is set for a holiday feast this evening at Princeton Senior High School.
Longtime rivals, the Princeton Tigers and Bluefield Beavers, will face off for the championship of the Princeton Christmas Tournament, preceded by an intriguing matchup between the PikeView Panthers and Mount View Golden Knights at 5:30.
The Tigers withstood a hearty challenge by Mount View to win 62-53 on Friday night on the Ralph Ball Court, while the Beavers turned up the tempo in the middle two quarters to defeat PikeView 86-63.
Ethan Parsons led all scorers with 18 points and cleared nine rebounds for Princeton, despite being sick all week according to head coach Robb Williams.
Peyton Brown added 16 points, Jon Wellman had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Grant Cochran came off the bench to grab seven rebounds for the Tigers.
Tony Bailey was a force for the Golden Knights, with 17 points, 12 of which came by halftime.
Brown helped lead the Tigers to an 11-3 lead, and Parsons gave them a 23-13 margin with a 3-pointer in the second quarter, but the Golden Knights would not give up, cutting Princeton’s advantage to 33-26 at halftime on a pair of baskets by Bailey.
That boosted Mount View’s spirits coming out for the third quarter. Five Knights found the hoop in the period, and an out-of-sync Princeton squad made just two field goals and got outrebounded on the offensive boards. That led to a 44-43 Mount View lead going into the final period.
Williams said, “They (Mount View) did a really good job. They worked really hard on the boards and fought back.”
Brown took over for the Tigers, scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter. The home team canned seven of 11 free throws in the final three minutes to wrap up the victory.
“We showed some grit,” Williams said. “When we cut and moved — when we passed the ball — we looked good.”
“We’ve definitely got some work to do. … We’re trying to figure out which group (of players) works well together.”
The lingering effects of Parson’s illness “changed our game speed,” the coach said. “We were a little sluggish to start the game.”
The opening game of the night featured both PikeView and Bluefield pushing the ball upcourt and challenging the other team’s offense, even if it meant accumulating fouls.
No one could contain Bluefield’s senior guard Braeden Crews, who had 23 points in the first half and finished with 29. Jahiem House worked the boards relentlessly, did the hard work that doesn’t show up in the statistics, and contributed 13 points. Tyrese Hairston added 12 points.
The Panthers used all 11 players on their roster, and 10 of them got into the scoring column. Cameron Ellis and Kobey Taylor-Williams lead that department with 14 and 10 points respectively.
The teams combined for 42 fouls.
Bluefield used a 14-0 run to wipe out an early 5-3 PikeView advantage and never trailed again, though the Panthers twice closed the gap to two points in the second quarter. The Beavers answered by forcing four straight PikeView turnovers, leading to 11 straight points.
Buster Large, coach of the Beavers, said, “That’s the name of our game. We like to run and we like to pressure, and we’ll continue to do that for as long as I’m head coach here.”
His crew opened the second half on a 7-2 run that pushed the lead to 53-30 and cruised from there. A highlight of the fourth period was Crews’ dish to center Sean Martin for a thundering dunk with 5:25 remaining.
Large said, “I thought Braeden really got back in his groove tonight. Another solid game from Tyrese Hairston, who played great on defense. Jahiem House (was) strong on the boards. And that dunk by Sean Martin was just out of this world.”
He said the team’s coaching staff “has done a great job working on defense, and working the kinks out.” He singled out assistant coach Tony Webster for getting production from the Beavers on the defensive end of the floor.
PikeView is “much improved from last year,” Large said.
“We’re in better cardio shape tonight than what we were Monday (against Wyoming East), by all means. Little by little, we’re getting healed up. We had a few injuries (from football season).”
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
