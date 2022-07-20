DANVILLE, Va. — A three-run rally in the fourth inning — including a two-run homer by Josh Heath — was the Bluefield Ridge Runners’ big hurrah in a 10-4 Appalachian League road loss n a Wednesday matinee at Danville.
Elsewhere on Wednesday night, the Johnson City Doughboys exploded for 14 hits en route to a 15-4 win over the visiting Princeton WhistlePigs at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Reilly Owen (2-2) absorbed the loss for Bluefield, which trailed 2-0 before it’s big inning. The Ridge Runners had very little time to reflect upon their one-run lead. The Sock Puppets (31-11) erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth frame and never looked back.
Danville starter Mason Ruh (5-0) emerged from the fourth inning kerfluffle with his unbeaten pitching record intact. He struck out eight and walked one over his six-inning shift. He allowed four hits, giving up no more than the three earned runs he allowed in the fourth.
Grant Votoyovich had a double and an RBI and Colby Guy added a double for the Ridge Runners.
Leadoff batter Trey Law led Danville’s nine-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Isaiah Adams went 2-for-5, Tony Castonguay had a double and two RBIs, DeAngelo Giles had a double and an RBI.
In Johnson City, the Doughboys tied the game up at 1 in the bottom of the second inning, adding four more in the third and five in the fourth to hang the loss on WhistlePigs starting pitcher Stone Evers (1-4).
Roberto Pena had the biggest individual offensive outburst for Johnson City (21-20), going 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and three RBIs. He scored three runs and stole a base.
Leadoff man Jalen DeBose paced Princeton’s eight-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double. Landon Reeves went 2-for-4 with a double and Bronson Rivera went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
The WhistlePigs (18-24) return to Hunnicutt Field in Princeton tonight, taking on the Kingsport Axmen in a game slated for a 7 p.m. start.
The Ridge Runners travel to Danville for a 7 p.m. game with the Otterbots.
