PRINCETON — There is no looking ahead for West Virginia boys basketball teams at this time of the year. One loss can send you home.
Sectional tournaments begin today for some teams while the top seeds will wait a few more days to face a scenario where they have to win or their season ends.
“If you don’t get the first one, you can pack your equipment up and get ready for next year,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said.
Bluefield (19-3) is the second seed in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament which kicks off today with fourth seed River View hosting fifth seed James Monroe.
In the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament Princeton (15-7) is the second seed and will play its semifinal game Wednesday.
A key part of the success for both teams has been the balanced scoring they have. Different players are stepping up every game making it difficult for defenses to focus in on stopping one or two key players.
“That’s a great advantage we have. We share the ball very well right now,” Large said.
All five starters for the Beavers have scored over 200 points this season, nine points a game, and three of them are dishing out assists at a clip of four or more a game.
The Tigers have their main two scorers in the six-foot-four Ethan Parsons and speedy point guard Peyton Brown but different teammates are stepping up each night, compensating for the attention the duo receives.
“When you have that balance scoring team’s can’t just focus on Ethan or Peyton, they have to look at other players or we want them to focus on those guys because the other guys are stepping up and scoring so that’s just going to help us,” Williams said.
Bluefield plays its sectional semifinal game Tuesday against third seeded PikeView at Princeton High. The Beavers won both of the regular season meetings but the Panthers (8-14) are on the upswing having won four of their last seven games and can cause an upset if the shots are falling.
If Bluefield wins it will play for the sectional title against the winner of the other semifinal game featuring top seed Shady Spring and the winner of today’s game between River View and James Monroe.
Braeden Crews leads a talented Bluefield roster scoring 20 points a game and making 43.1 percent of his three-point shots.
During the current 12-game winning streak Sean Martin has continued to get better averaging 14 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 blocks a game. His presence in the post opens up room for his teammates to get open shots.
Kaulin Parris is the third player averaging double figures in points at 12.2 a game, joined by six-foot-three Jahiem House causing problems with his athleticism in the paint. Tyrese Hairston averages nine points, four assists and 2.7 steals a game for the Beavers as the fifth member of the starting lineup.
Princeton will host Greenbrier East Wednesday. The two teams split their regular season games. The Tigers won the most recent meeting but that does not mean anything as the playoffs are a different beast. Last year Princeton swept the regular season series but lost in the sectional tournament to the Spartans.
“We beat them twice during the regular season last year and thought we were going to walk on down to Woodrow and unfortunately they got us here at the end of the game by one,” Williams said.
Having played the Spartans twice this year, Princeton knows how Greenbrier East plays and one of the keys will be stopping Bailee Coles from scoring. That was Jonathan Wellman’s responsibility in the recent matchup with East.
“We think we know what they’re going to try to do so we’ve worked on certain things there,” Williams said. “Jonathan did a great job stopping Bailee in the last game, we hope he continues to do that.”
The winner will more than likely travel to Woodrow Wilson (14-7) for the sectional title game which faces a 1-19 Riverside team.
The Tigers have won seven of their last nine games. Missing Parsons for a game in the Big Atlantic Classic helped give the rest of the players a boost in confidence as they won both of their games in the tournament.
“When you don’t one of your better players, the other guys stepped up so they gained confidence, I think Ethan gained confidence in the other guys and from then on we’ve been rolling. So I think we’ve really matured as a team and played really strong,” Williams said.
Wellman, Brayden Quesenberry, Delathan Wilborn and Grant Cochran have all stepped up in recent games for the Tigers.
Quesenberry and Wellman have improved over the course of the season as the two players starting in the post for Princeton with Cochran coming off the bench in relief of both of them.
Wilborn has been a solid guard for the Tigers being able to handle the ball when Brown is out of the game and take advantage of open space to score with the attention paid to his teammates.
Having made it to the state tournament for eight straight years Bluefield’s goal is to make a deep run there with a senior-laden squad.
Princeton is looking to make amends for last year’s loss to Greenbrier East. They want a chance to play for a state tournament berth which would happen if it wins Wednesday’s game.
Though both teams have goals to play at least three more games, they cannot look past the first one which could end the season if they are not focused.
