PRINCETON — For the second night in a row, slated Appalachian League baseball games featuring the Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton WhistlePigs were cancelled or postponed on Thursday night due the the effects of inclement weather.
Scheduled action between the visiting Elizabethton River Riders (21-23) and Bluefield (22-23) were cancelled due to the unplayable field conditions at Bowen Field.
Meanwhile at Bristol (12-32), both the State Liners’ rescheduled rain makeup game from Wednesday’s rain-out and Thursday’s nightcap with Princeton (18-28) were scrubbed due to rain on Thursday.
At presstime Thursday, Appalachian League action for both teams remained tentatively on for this weekend.
The WhistlePigs are slated to host Danville at Hunnicutt Field tonight in a 7 p.m. start with two more home games with the Otterbots lined up for Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5:30 p.m.).
The Ridge Runners are slated to play tonight in Burlington in a 7 p.m. start, with two more road games with the Sock Puppets set for Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (6 p.m.).
Appy League Games
Friday, July 29
Pulaski at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Kingsport, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Pulaski at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Greeneville at Kingsport, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Danville at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.
Kingsport at Greeneville, 5:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Bristol, 6 p.m.
Bluefield at Burlington, 6 p.m.
