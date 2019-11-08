BLUEFIELD — Having already secured a spot in the WVSSAC Class AA playoffs Bluefield is looking to continue building on the momentum it has gained during its six-game winning streak.
Bluefield (8-1) wraps up its regular season Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against Woodrow Wilson (1-8) at Mitchell Stadium.
After the loss to Lord Botetourt and subsequent open week the Beavers have been finding their stride on offense and defense. The offense is averaging almost 50 points per game during the winning streak and the defense has allowed more than 14 points only once.
The Beavers are preparing for a third consecutive deep run in the playoffs and are tied for fourth in the latest WVSSAC Class AA rankings.
The other two teams that are in the three-way tie with Bluefield are Frankfort (8-1) and Keyser (8-1) who will play each other Friday.
If Bluefield finishes the regular season as the fourth seed it will have the potential to host two home games and one if it is fifth. A semifinal matchup against Fairmont Senior awaits Bluefield if it wins its first two playoff games.
Bluefield running back JJ Davis has been a cornerstone of the offense with 1,256 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns even with opponents’ planning their defense on stopping him. He has also shown his ability to make an impact in the passing game but the Beavers have not needed to utilize that much.
With defenses focusing on Davis it has allowed the passing game to find success with junior Carson Deeb under center. He has thrown for 1,816 yards and 21 touchdowns while limiting turnovers with only five interceptions.
The depth that Bluefield has at wide receiver has been visible throughout the season as different players deal with injuries. Jahiem House leads the receivers with 7 touchdowns while Juwuan Green has a team-high 457 yards receiving.
They are two of the four receivers for Bluefield that have over 300 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
The Flying Eagles have struggled this year reaching the end zone scoring only more than 13 point once this season. They scored 24 points in the lone victory over Greenbrier East which is ranked ninth in WVSSAC Class AAA.
Woodrow Wilson has 1,320 yards of offense through nine games compared to 3,729 for Bluefield. Made McMillen leads the team with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns but he has not played since Oct. 11.
Senior Bryant Jones has been taking snaps the last three games and has 149 yards passing and two touchdowns on the ground.
Running back Hezekyiah Creasy lead the team with 180 rushing yards and is coming off 108 yards on the ground last week to George Washington.
The Bluefield defense has not allowed more than two touchdowns in its last five games and most of them have come once the result was decided with defensive line putting constant pressure on quarterbacks.
The game will also see West Virginia Governor Jim Justice read a proclamation at halftime to celebrate Mitchell Stadium being voted “America’s Best High School Football Stadium” in a USA Today poll. Admission will be free for the game and the City of Bluefield is sponsoring a fireworks display that will immediately follow the game.
