BLUEFIELD — Stopping the Bluefield offense is a tall order. The Beavers have four wide receivers who have shown the ability to be the top receiver at a time.
At running back they have JJ Davis, whose speed and size requires multiple defenders to take down.
Getting the ball to all these players this season has been the job of Carson Deeb. The quarterback has thrown for 12 touchdown passes and 1,106 yards in five games.
“Once he gets even more time its hard to tell what’s going to happen. I think he can only get better, once he gets the time the sky’s the limit for him and our receivers,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon said.
Deeb has started from the first snap of the season and has improved with each passing game. He has completed 65.8 percent of his passes this season while only throwing two interceptions.
Having the talented wide receivers around allows Deeb to make simple passes and the receivers will turn it into big plays.
“It’s definitely much easier and it helps a lot that I’ve got guys that can make plays like they can,” Deeb said.
“Every guy we’ve got can make plays and can catch any time of the game no matter who’s guarding him.”
Jahiem House leads Bluefield (4-1) with six touchdown receptions and 304 yards while Brandon Wiley has three touchdowns along with 266 receiving yards.
The Green brothers, Juwuan and Jacorian, have combined for four receiving touchdowns this season and a 67-yard rushing touchdown by Jacorian last week against Point Pleasant.
Teams can’t forget about Davis coming out of the backfield. He has rushed for 735 yards and seven touchdowns this season on 80 carries providing another dimension running the ball.
“I mean that helps, he’s unbelievable. He can make plays better than anybody I’ve seen,” Deeb said.
There is still an aspect of Davis that will be seen in the remaining regular season games and the playoffs. His ability to catch the ball and be a mismatch when lined up in the slot.
“We haven’t explored that either but that’s coming. We can spread him out with that and go empty some and cause some problems too,” Simon said.
Davis has five catches for 122 yards through five games and will cause problems for any team trying to find a player to match up with him as well as the receivers.
Bluefield is still figuring out each week how to best utilize it’s talented playmaker on offense and defense.
“I think we’re just getting better week by week, we’re still not to our full potential but we’re getting better and hopefully we’ll get there by the end of the season,” Deeb said.
A lot of the offensive improvement Simon says will be a result of the offensive line getting their center back from an injury and continued growth.
That will allow Deeb to have more time to throw deep passes and clear room for Davis in the running game.
“We’ve got to get better at our run blocking so we can shore that up and team’s are going to have a hard time figuring out how to stop us because I think we have a pretty good offense,” Simon said.
This week Bluefield will look to extend its winning streak to three games when it hosts PikeView (0-6) at Mitchell Stadium.
The Panthers are aware of all the talent that the Beavers have and it will require a great performance from the young team.
“I know the talent that Bluefield has, they’re coached well but we have to be as physical as they are on the field to see some positive reactions on Friday,” PikeView head football coach Jason Spears said.
PikeView is led by Cam Ellis who returned from injury last week and had 109 receiving yards in the loss to Oak Hill. He spent the first three games of the season at quarterback before the injury and Kobey Taylor-Williams has stepped into that role throwing for 173 yards last week.
Despite being just a freshman, Ellis has the smarts to play multiple positions well at the high school level.
“You can put him at quarterback he’s going to do great, you can put at running back he’s going to do a heckuva job and if you put him at receiver he’s gonna run routes and make plays for you,” Spears said.
Running back Anthony Bisaha has been a bruiser for the Panthers all season long, including 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Oak Hill. Defensively, he’s been a key cog at linebacker.
“Coming into the season he was debating on playing football because he’s a really good baseball player and he really wanted to work on that but he decided ‘I can help this team, I want to be a part of it’ and he has absolutely exceeded expectations,” Spears said.
With it being a rebuilding year for PikeView, seeing improvement every week out of their young players is crucial for the team to have future success.
“We’ve seen improvement throughout each week that we’ve played and there’s a lot of good things and the only thing it comes down to is on Friday night we got to execute what we practice on during the week,” Spears said.
