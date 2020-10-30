CHARLESTON — The season came to an end for the Bluefield High girls and PikeView High boys soccer teams Thursday at Schoenbaum Stadium in Charleston.
Both teams lost to Charleston Catholic in the Class AA/A Region 3 championship games.
Facing the defending state champs Bluefield lost 8-0 and PikeView was missing a pair of starters in a 5-0 loss to the perennial contender Irish boys team.
The Charleston Catholic girls opened the scoring early in the seventh minute when Annie Cimino found the back of the net. Lindsey Carr then scored six minuted later and Cimino added a second goal late in the first half along with Kaitlyn Keith finding the back of the net minutes later for the Irish to go up 4-0 in the first half.
The Irish dominated possession all game long and had countless attempts on goal as the Beavers struggled to get the ball past midfield.
Cimino completed her hat trick in the second half along with a second goal from Carr and solo goals for Shannon Karr and Ashley Green.
For the Bluefield girls soccer program it ends a historic season as the team won its first sectional championship in program history last Saturday led by eight seniors.
PikeView attempted to assert its physicality early on in the game against the Charleston Catholic boys and were holding them off for the first 18 minutes. Then a shot hit a Panthers defender’s arm in the penalty area and the Irish got a penalty kick which Wil Swan converted.
From then on the Irish were in control and Panthers junior goalkeeper Dylan Blake faced a constant barrage of shots. He made double-digit saves in the loss.
Swan added a second goal with nine minutes left in the first half and then assisted a Liam McGinley goal six minutes later.
In the second half Swan added a pair of goals to finish the night with four goals and an assist.
The Panthers did not register their first shot in the game until over halfway through the second half.
PikeView graduates six seniors from this team that won the first section championship since 2014 which was also the Panthers last appearance in the regional championship game.
