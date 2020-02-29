PRINCETON — The Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 girls basketball finals slated for Friday night were put in a freeze thanks to winter weather that resulted in school closings in Mercer County.
The proceedings should thaw out in time for the proceedings to get under way tonight.
Bluefield will take on PikeView at 7 p.m. tonight in a sectional championship game that will determine who travels in next week’s co-regional finals.
The winner will host Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 runner up Wyoming East. Tonight’s loser will travel to face Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 champ Westside.
In other weather-delayed high school hoops, Grundy will face Eastside in the boys finals at Southwest Community College in Richlands tonight at 6 p.m. In the girls 4 p.m. finals, Honaker will play Patrick Henry-Glade Spring.
