GARDNER — The odds of PikeView’s football team upsetting top-ranked Bluefield in Friday’s scheduled game at Disibbio Sports Complex weren’t very promising,
The odds of the Panthers making further, tangible progress on the offensive and defensive sides of the football, however, were pretty good.
It’s all academic now, since the contest was called off following Mercer County Public Schools’ announcement that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are going to remote instruction. For right now, [the duration is] undetermined,” said PikeView principal Anna Lilly.
The shutdown of on-campus activities will mean that Pikeview athletic teams will not be able to practice until further notice.
“It’s unfortunate, but that’s just the way this year is going to be. You see a lot of these schools in this area getting loaded down with quarantines due to positive tests for COVID,” said PikeView head football coach Jason Spears.
“We still have to keep our heads up and keep the kids motivated so that when we’re allowed to come back and we’re allowed to practice and play again ... we’ll be prepared,” he said.
Over in McDowell County, River View High School’s football team was already idled this week due to the Bradshaw campus having been shut down for deep cleaning following the discovery of a COVID-19 positive there.
In Monroe County, James Monroe’s football team was previously slated to play Valley-Wetzel Friday night, but the Mavericks were placed on 14-day preventative quarantine Thursday. A player from Tug Valley — which James Monroe played on Tuesday night at Naugatuck in Mingo County — had subsequently tested positive for the virus.
After his inaugural season coaching the Panthers in 2019, Spears engaged in a determined off-season makeover process for the program, which included plans for aggressive in-school talent scouting and recruitment. However, the COVID-19 school shutdowns that began in March hobbled those efforts, which were further complicated by the geographically far-flung nature of PikeView’s student population.
In spite of the depth issues carrying over into the fall of 2020, many of the coaching staff’s blackboard changes for the program appear, in hindsight, to have been the right moves.
Last week, PikeView’s split-back veer offense mounted a ball-control rushing drive against Princeton’s talented defense that wore six minutes off the first quarter clock and ended in a touchdown. The Tigers prevailed mightily in the long run, but that convincing touchdown drive against a serious Class AAA playoff contender’s starters was an undeniable sign of progress.
Losing the Beavers as another yardstick contest interrupts the Panthers’ continued development to a degree, but the extended disruption of PikeView’s practice and playing schedule is the bigger setback.
“It’s kind of frustrating. We’ve been starting to see things work pretty well on the offensive side,” said Spears.
“But there are some positives we can take from [the cancellation]. We do have some hurt players and this is a chance fo the to heal and get back to 100 percent. You hate to see a stopping point in what you’ve seen progress throughout the season, but this is just how the year is going to be.”
“We’ll collaborate as a team and make sure everyone can find a way to stay in shape and get conditioning in on their own. It’s pretty much up to what the board tells us to do. Right now they’re telling us we’ll hear something after Tuesday if we’re allowed to come back and practice or go to school,” Spears said.
“Right now we’re just trying to get the boys to stay positive and continue to do their conditioning at home,” he said.
