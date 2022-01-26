BLUEFIELD — RJ Hairston scored 19 points and pulled down a dozen rebounds and the Class AA third-ranked Bluefield boys basketball team collected a 52-39 win over visiting Wyoming East at Bluefield High School gymnasium, on Wednesday night.
The game was played at Bluefield High School instead of Brushfork Armory because of an ongoing climate-control problem at the Beavers’ usual home floor.
Caleb Fuller added 12 points for Bluefield (9-2), also contributing four assists, six rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections.
Will Looney added eight points, grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots. Chance Johnson added eight points and three boards.
Tanner Whitten scored 16 points to pace the Warriors, also collecting eight rebounds. Chandler Johnson added 13 points, also grabbing eight boards.
The two teams are slated to play one another again on Feb. 4 at The Greenbrier as part of the inaugural “Battle for the Springhouse” high school basketball showcase.
Graham 61
George Wythe 58
WYTHEVILLE — David Graves scored 23 points and the G-Men collected a road victory over the Maroons.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 17 points.
Graham will play Richlands on Friday in the nightcap of quad that is tentatively slated to be played at Brushfork Armory.
James Monroe 90, Montcalm 35
MONTCALM — Shad Sauvage and Eli Allen scored 18 points apiece and the Class A No. 2 Mavericks rolled off with lopsided victory over the homestanding Generals.
Jakobey Meadows added 16 points for James Monroe (13-1) while Collin Fox fired up 15 points. AJ Walker added nine points.
Kobie Neal led Montcalm with 11 points. Logan Carver added nine points.
PikeView 72
Nicholas County 58
GARDNER — Dylan Blake scored 23 points while Jared Vestal fired up 21 and the Panthers defeated the visiting Grizzlies.
Briar Bailes had 13 points
Colby Pishner led the Grizzlies with 19 points. Briar Bailes added 13.
PikeView travels to face sectional foe Independence on Friday.
Girls Games
Richlands 47,
Tazewell 26
TAZEWELL — Arin Rife had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Tornado past the Lady Bulldogs in a SWD girls tilt.
The win marked the eighth consecutive victory for Richlands (10-5, 3-0 SWD).
Jaylyn Altizer scored eight points with four steals, Erica Lamie had seven points, seven rebouinds and Aly Lee had six points, five rebounds
Collectively, the Lady Blue Tornado went 13-for-17 at the free throw line.
Maddie Gillespie scored nine points to lead Tazewell. Ashtan Rose added seven points.
Middle School
PikeView 53,
Greenbrier East 30
GARDNER — Ryan Robinette had 18 points to lead the Panthers past the Knights. Kalum Kiser scored 10 points.
The JV won 50-41 led by Zayden Farmer’s 17 points. Eli Naylor added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.