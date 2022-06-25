BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Ridge Runners shortstop John Volpe touched Danville Otterbots starting pitcher Eli Thurmond with a two-run homer early in Friday night’s Appalachian League baseball game at Bowen Field.
Unfortunately for the Ridge Runners, the visiting ’Bots greeted Bluefield starter Tyler Lowery with three bombs — two from the same hitter — for three times that run production.
Danville left fielder Ryan Carr went 3-for-3 with six RBIs, including a two-run homer in the second inning and another two-run shot in the fourth, leading the Otterbots to a 16-6 victory over the Ridge Runners.
In addition to Carr, who hails from NYU, San Francisco product Patrick Keighran poked a two-run homer off Lowery in the second frame.
Grant Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and scored three runs for the Otterbots (13-8), who hammered out 16 hits. Robbie Ayers went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Lowery (1-1), a Bluefield University pitcher, absorbed the loss. He allowed seven earned runs off nine hits during his 3 1-3 inning shift. The Ridge Runners (8-13) provided mound time for five subsequent pitchers.
Thurmond (1-1) emerged non the worse for wear, having allowed five earned runs off nine hits during his five inning start.
Volpe finished 2-for-5 with his other hit being a double to pace Bluefield’s 11-hit attack. Jackson Feltner went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Grant Votoyovich went 2-for-3. Josh Heath hit a double.
Meanwhile in Tennessee, a five-run rally in the eighth inning powered by Jesse Robinson’s grand slam made up a lot of ground for the Princeton WhistlePigs. It was ultimately not enough to overcome the homestanding Elizabethton River Riders, who prevailed 9-7.
Robinson’s big lick was the highlight for Princeton (9-12), which logged seven hits and saw runs driven in by Bronson Rivera and Gardner Lawrence.
WhistlePigs starter Brett Karalius (1-2) picked up the loss. He gave up three earned runs off five hits over three innings.
Relief pitcher Jess Miller (1-1) picked up the win for Elizabethton (10-11), which saw Avery Owusu-Asiedu go 3-for-5 with three RBIs — including a first inning solo shot — to pace the River Riders’ 12-hit attack.
Bluefield will travel to Burlington Saturday for the first of a two-game road series with the Sock Puppets. Princeton heads for a two-game road trip to Pulaski.
