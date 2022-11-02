BLUEFIELD — One of the things that Tuesday’s release of the WVSSAC football rankings has proven is that the Bluefield High School football team’s surge in the second half of the season succeeded in moving the needle toward the Beavers’ desired goal.
In spite of this proof of progress, Bluefield head coach Fred Simon cautions that it won’t be until after Friday night’s season-ending football games that the Beavers’ playoff status will be settled for good and all.
Bluefield finished 5-5 overall with Friday’s 44-24 win over VHSL Class 2 opponent Ridgeview — a team that arrived at Mitchell Stadium with an 8-0 record. The resulting points bonus has the Beavers ranked at No. 16 in Class AA with all regular season games in.
Bluefield is definitely on the playoff bubble, but the Beavers are by no means guaranteed a berth just yet. The final ratings calculations — all taken into consideration — are still subject to certain variables that will be determined after all of Friday’s games are in.
“There are some things that have changed for us. There are some teams that are going to have to win for us to get in and if they don’t … we won’t,” said Simon. “There are some things that have to go our way — and they can. I think the odds are more in our favor than they are against.”
The Beavers have a 6.8 rating. Just ahead of them is No. 15 Weir (7.3 rating) and No. 14 Logan (7.33). Just behind Bluefield is No. 17 Point Pleasant (6.67) and No. 18 Keyser (6.22). When all the numbers are crunched, if Bluefield finishes No. 16 or No. 15, they will fit into the 16-team Class AA bracket.
In this week’s rankings Class AA juggernaut Independence — which defeated Bluefield in last year’s Class AA state semifinal game — is rated No. 1. The Patriots, who are rated 11.89 with a nine-game slate having been completed, are chased by No. 2 Roane County (11.78) and No. 3 Winfield (11.67). Winfield plays Point Pleasant and Roane County plays Oak Glen.
If the Class AA pairings were based on this week’s ratings configurations, the Beavers and Patriots would meet in the first round. This remains a possibility, but it is by no means guaranteed.
“It very well could be [Independence]. We’ll see,” Simon said. “They’re an awful good football team. There are other teams I wouldn’t mind playing beforehand. I wouldn’t mind playing a round or two in the playoffs before we saw them.”
In the Class AAA rankings, Princeton (6-2) comes in at No. 8 after Friday’s 48-18 win over Greenbrier East. On Friday, the Tigers wrap up regular season play at Hunnicutt Stadium against Class AAA No. 1 Parkersburg South (8-1).
In the Class A rankings, unbeaten James Monroe (9-0) remains at No. 2 with a 10.44 rating with Williamstown (8-1) at No. 1 with a 10.78 rating. The Mavericks wrap up the regular season Friday at No. 19 Summers County (5-4).
