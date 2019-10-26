Contributed photo
Bluefield 40, Princeton 8: Amir Hairston had two touchdown runs and a scoring reception in Bluefield Middle School’s 40-8 win over Princeton Middle School on Thursday night.
R.J. Hairston had a scoring reception from Amir Hairston. AJ Washington had a kickoff return for a touchdown. And Ty Worth had a rushing TD and an interception.
Bryson Redmond had an interception and a scoring pass to Hairston. Jacob Young scored a rushing touchdown for Princeton.
Bluefield went undefeated on the season, 8-0 overall.
