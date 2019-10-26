Bluefield Middle School...

Members of the 2018 Bluefield Middle School football team, including cheerleaders and coaches, raise their hands in the air saluting the late No. 5 Lil Tony Webster after beating Princeton Middle School at Mitchell Stadium, on Thursday. 

 Contributed photo

Contributed photo

 

Bluefield 40, Princeton 8: Amir Hairston had two touchdown runs and a scoring reception in Bluefield Middle School’s  40-8 win over Princeton Middle School on Thursday night.

R.J. Hairston had a scoring reception from Amir Hairston. AJ Washington had a kickoff return for a touchdown. And Ty Worth had a rushing TD and an interception.

Bryson Redmond had an interception and a scoring pass to Hairston. Jacob Young scored a rushing touchdown for Princeton.

Bluefield went undefeated on the season, 8-0 overall.

