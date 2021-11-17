BLUEFIELD, Va. — Kylie Meadows scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and the Bluefield University women’s basketball team collected a 67-43 Appalachian Athletic Conference victory over visiting Kentucky Christian, on Wednesday night.
Tianna Crockett added 12 points for the Rams (2-4, 2-2 AAC) while Emily Breeding put up 10 points. Morgan Wylie had six rebounds.
Abby West had 10 points to pace Kentucky Christian (2-4, 1-3) while Lakyn Adkins led overall on the boards with 14 rebounds.
The Rams travel to Athens, Tenn. on Saturday for a 2 p.m. AAC tipoff with Tennessee Wesleyan.
Men’s Game
Bluefield University 109
Kentucky Christian 82
Jermiah Jenkins scored 23 points to lead the Bluefield University men in an AAC win over visiting KC.
Trent Dunn scored 16 points with five rebounds for the Rams (4-1, 4-1 AAC). Willcliff Senatus scored 13 points for Bluefield University, while Robb Littlejohn had 12 points and Violante Carroll had 12 points, 10 rebounds. Christian Bullock added 11 points.
Kourtney Ware scored 29 points to pace KCU (1-5, 1-4) and David Woodard added 26 points with nine rebounds.
The Rams return to action in the 4 p.m. nightcap of Saturday’s AAC men’s and women’s doubleheader at Tennessee Wesleyan.
