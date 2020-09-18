BLUEFIELD — Not having a scrimmage to see where the team stood going into the first game of the season the Bluefield High football team learned a lot about this year’s squad in the opening game against Princeton.
Bluefield (1-0) has had two weeks worth of practice to improve before it heads to Woodrow Wilson tonight for its second game of the season.
The game will be broadcast locally on The Eagle 100.9 FM with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. In addition to people that live in the same household as players and coaches, grandparents will be allowed to attend the game.
Bluefield fell behind 13-0 to Princeton after the first quarter but cut the deficit to one at half before a field goal by Jackson Wills was the only points in the second half where the defenses shined.
Simon and his coaching staff saw a lot of things the team needed to work on and they did so last week with no game on the schedule. The Beavers would not have been able to play last week even if they did have one schedule as only practices could take place with Mercer County in orange of the County Alert System color-coded map.
“We felt very fortunate to win and lot of things to work on and hopefully we’ll find out whether we’ve improved or not,” said Bluefield High head football coach Fred Simon.
Woodrow Wilson is searching for its first win of the season after losses to Greenbrier East and Parkersburg South.
The teams have met many times on the gridiron with the Flying Eagles leading the series but the Beavers have won five of the last six and the only loss was in double overtime.
“They’re very skilled and they’re well coached,” Simon said. “We just need to a better job as far as executing our offense and defensively just make sure we don’t make a couple mental mistakes like we did the last time,”
Against Princeton a 92-yard touchdown run was allowed by Bluefield and not letting that happen tonight will be important with Woodrow Wilson featuring a strong tailback in Hezekyiah Creasy.
“They have the same type back,” Simon said. “He gets to our secondary he can be gone so hopefully we’ll tackle a little bit better in open field and read our keys a little better.”
Creasy ran for 160 yards in the season opener but only played one series against Parkersburg South as he was working his way back from an injury suffered late in the lost to Greenbrier East.
Other key players in the Woodrow Wilson uptempo offense are quarterback Maddex McMillen and receivers Jace Colucci and Keynan Cook.
Bluefield’s offense only managed two touchdowns in the victory over Princeton and struggled to find the end zone once it got inside the 20.
Finishing the drives has been a focus for the Beavers who feature a multitude of players with the ability to make players miss and score.
“We just hampered ourselves basically when we got in the red zone and couldn’t quite finish the deal so hopefully we can find a way to do it this time,” Simon said.
The Beavers struggled to get big plays that were so common last year but still controlled the ball for long drives and had 382 yards of offense on 74 plays.
Shawn Mitchell rushed for 131 of the 201 yards the Beavers gained on the ground while Carson Deeb threw for 181 yards.
Both touchdowns for Bluefield came on the ground with Jacob Martin dashing in from six yards and Ryker Brown on a four-yard run when he stepped in at quarterback for one play.
Deeb also exhibited the improved ability to rush the ball and he had 26 yards rushing including a 13-yard scramble for a first down.
“He’s worked on his speed and we’re happy with that but we would rather have it as a designed run not having him come out of the pocket,” Simon said.
A product of being the first game of the season and the lengthy Princeton defense, Bluefield struggled to have any big plays in the passing game with a diving catch from Juwaun Green to gain 43 yards the only Beaver reception of over 14 yards.
“Our timing wasn’t like it needs to be so hopefully we can shore up our timing with our offense between our lineman and our receivers and backs,” Simon said.
Green had 82 yards receiving on eight catches while Brandon Wiley had 36 yards and 33 for Brown.
Simon hopes Bluefield makes improvements tonight and they will be able to measure how much they have improved next week when they play Princeton for the second time this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.