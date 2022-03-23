CHARLESTON — After finishing second in the final standings, Bluefield, which dropped a 65-48 decision to powerful Poca in the AA state basketball tournament, has a powerful nucleus upon which to build.
The Beavers (20-6), had a pair of all-tournament players including senior Ja’eon Flack and sophomore R. J. Hairston, selected by a panel of sports writers.
“Playing against Poca was a real concern,” noted BHS Coach Buster Large.
“We knew we couldn’t make many mistakes against them. Some teams — not many that get to Charleston — you can make mistakes and overcome them, it won’t hurt you too much. Poca is not like that. St. Mary’s is not like that. Wyoming East got us twice during the season. When we came up here, we had to bring our ‘A’ game and we got the finals because we did that on Wednesday and Friday.”
Indeed, Bluefield played with an intensity not seen in a while in the win over the Warriors, when the Beavers notched a 20-point win.
Flack, one of two senior starters, along with Chance Johnson, was at his best. With 19 points he led the BHS scoring but never lost his poise in directing the floor game. His leadership really booster the Bluefielders.
Large and the rest of the staff worked especially hard after the sectionals and burned the midnight oil in Charleston. Assistant Coach Tony Webster, defensive guru, stayed at his hotel table when not at games going over stat sheets and working on matchups to help the BHS cagers, who rely on defense more than many teams.
“We know we have to disrupt other offenses,” says Webster. “I tell the guys our job is to create havoc out there [on the floor] and I always want us, expect us, to get points off turnovers. We work on that.”
Indeed, unofficially, Bluefield came away from the impressive opening win in large measure because the defense came up with 19 turnovers. That enabled the Beavers to maintain tempo control most of the game and put themselves in position to shoot a sparkling 57 percent, one of their best efforts of the season.
Another bright spot — then and for the Beaver future was the play of sophomore Kam Ron Gore. He came in for the final two minutes of the first half against Wyoming East and ignited a rally, then sparked another one in the second half with an energized burst of confidence and sparkling moves that lifted his team.
Against St. Mary’s, coached by Mark Barnhart, Bluefield played one of the most disciplined teams in the tournament. The Blue Devils came as close as any team to “getting the most” out of each player and it took an effort that went down to the final minute to finally secure the win. Even then, the last score was a 30-foot three-point bomb drilled by Grant Barnhart which blasted through the net at the buzzer.
“We have probably not played against a defense like Bluefield’s all year,” noted Coach Barnhart in tribute to Webster’s careful planning. “We got behind 30-16 at one point and I am fairly certain we never trailed by that many in any game.”
Defensively, the high note for Bluefield of the entire tournament was an 11-second surge by Johnson in the third quarter against St. Mary’s. He stole three passes and scored six points in the blink of an eye. It was crucial to victory.
Throughout the games, however, one constant was the complete efforts turned by 6-4 sophomore R. J. Hairston. He scored 51 points and pulled down 28 rebounds, team highs against the better teams in West Virginia. Hairston, despite his intensity on the court, maintains a team attitude.
He said to reporters, “I don’t care who scores as long as the team wins. I give credit to my teammates, like my point guard [Flack] who find me for open looks. All that matters is that Bluefield wins.”
With rising talent like sharpshooting Caleb Fuller, Will Looney, Sencere Fields, Jamel Floyd and Amir Hairston, among others, returning, the state runner up Bluefield Beavers may have their eyes on a higher prize in 2023.
