BLUEFIELD — It’s a rare year when Bluefield High School’s football program doesn’t have a player participating in February’s traditional national signing day.
As unconventional as the Beavers’ 2020 football season was, this year’s National Signing Day is relatively normal.
Linebacker Nick Martin signed his national letter of intent to play NCAA Division II college ball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during a signing ceremony at Bluefield High School, early Wednesday morning.
“He’s a great kid and I’m really happy to have had the opportunity to coach him. Best wishes to him,” said Beavers head coach Fred Simon.
“He did everything that we asked of him. Going to UVA-Wise, I think, is a good choice,” Simon said.
The 6-foot-2, 200 pound Martin played inside linebacker for the Bluefield, which won seven games en route to a Class AA state semifinal round appearance in spite of rarely fielding a full squad due to multiple intrusions of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Academics were a big inducement for Martin to join the Highland Cavaliers.
“I want to go into law and a big part of my decision was UVA-Wise has a good connection with the law school in Grundy. It has a Pre-Law program and that was a big part of my decision-making process,” said Martin.
“It’s just a beautiful campus and a great coaching staff. I’m excited to get to work.”
Martin played his junior season of varsity at George Wythe High School in Wytheville, Va., collecting approximately 150 tackles playing for the Maroons. He transferred to Bluefield for his senior season, playing on a deeper roster on a shortened season that often saw the Beavers starters get relatively few second-half snaps.
“Here, this year, I honestly couldn’t tell you how many [tackles]. I want to say at least 50-plus,” Martin said.
Martin said his decision to transfer to Bluefield had more to do with the fact that Wythe County. schools had shifted to virtual learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in-classroom instruction — which Bluefield High School continued — more suited his learning style.
However, he has no regrets for having spent his senior football season with the Beavers. He knew it was one of West Virginia’s elite programs headed in.
“Football added to it a little bit,” Martin said. “I’m just grateful that I was able to have a senior season. I’m grateful to my coaches and teammates for accepting me over here. I love these guys like family. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I’m glad we all got through it — and I’m here.”
Bluefield defensive back and receiver Juwuan Green had been tentatively slated for a Wednesday signing, but that has been moved to a later date. The Beavers have several other senior college football prospects who we are apt to hear about in the near future.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.