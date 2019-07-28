DANVILLE, Va. — Steward Berroa’s two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 9-7 Appalachian League road victory over the Danville Braves at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, on Sunday.
The Blue Jays (19-19) are now five games back of the Pulaski Yankees in the Appalachian League East Division race. The Princeton Rays trail the Bluefield Jays in the division by a game.
As per the league’s extra-innings rule, Bluefield’s Scotty Bradley started the 10th inning at second base. Manager Luis Hurtado substituted DJ Daniels for Bradley as a pinch runner.
Andres Guerra popped out to first for the first out, then Berroa cleared the bases with what proved to be his game-winning blast to right field versus Danville closer Alex Camacho.
After Miguel Hiraldo flied out for the second out, Spencer Horwitz kept the pressure on Camacho with his double to left. However, PK Morris struck out swinging to end the top half of the inning.
Austin Havekost took the hill in the ninth, retiring the side with a strikeout and two fly balls to collect his first save of the season, preserving the win for Aldo Ovando (1-2).
Berroa finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Hiraldo went 3-for-5 with a double, Horwitz went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Morris went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Leonardo Jimenez and Davis Schneider each rapped doubles.
The Bluefield Jays take today off, returning to action at Bowen Field on Tuesday against the Kingsport Mets. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.